Kharmas 2025: Auspicious Activities To Halt From 16 December As Sacred Month Begins

Kharmas 2025: Kharmas is one of the most significant spiritual periods in the Hindu calendar, a 30-day phase when all auspicious ceremonies come to a complete halt. In 2025, Dhanu Kharmas begins on 16 December, coinciding with Dhanu Sankranti, and will conclude on 14 January 2026. Although auspicious events are avoided during this time, every single day of Kharmas is considered highly meritorious for spiritual practices, worship, and charitable activities.

What Is Kharmas and Why It Occurs Twice A Year

Kharmas occurs twice annually when the Sun transits into the zodiac signs Pisces or Sagittarius. During this period, the Sun is believed to stay in the service of its Guru, Jupiter (Brihaspati), resulting in a symbolic weakening of both planetary energies. Because of this, major auspicious events such as weddings, housewarming ceremonies, engagements, mundan, and the start of new ventures are avoided.

This month is instead dedicated to devotion, self-discipline, and spiritual upliftment, with Lord Vishnu regarded as the presiding deity of Kharmas.

When Does Kharmas Start In December 2025?

In December, the Sun, considered the King of Planets, will transit on 16 December at 4:27 am, moving from Scorpio into Sagittarius (Dhanu). With this transition, Dhanu Kharmas officially begins.

From this day onwards, all auspicious and ceremonial events are paused for approximately one month, until 14 January 2026.

What To Do During Kharmas 2025

Daily Worship and Rituals

Devotees should offer water to the Sun every morning while reciting the Gayatri Mantra or Aditya Hridaya Stotra.

Worshipping Lord Vishnu and Tulsi is considered especially auspicious.

Tulsi should not be watered on Sundays and Ekadashi.

Bathing And Holy Rituals

Pilgrimage and bathing in holy rivers during Kharmas are highly recommended. If travelling is not possible, one should bathe at home while meditating on sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada, and Shipra. Adding a few drops of Ganga water to the bath is also considered spiritually purifying.

Scriptures To Read

Reading the Bhagavad Gita, Ramayan, or Satyanarayan Katha brings blessings, peace, and spiritual merit during this sacred month.

Charity And Pilgrimage

Kharmas is considered ideal for performing daan-punya. Donating food, clothes, and money to the needy and visiting holy sites brings immense spiritual merit.

Why Auspicious Activities Are Not Performed During Kharmas

According to Hindu belief, when the Sun resides in the house of its Guru, its power is reduced. This also weakens the position of Jupiter, both planets play an essential role in determining the success and auspiciousness of major life events.

Because of this temporary planetary imbalance, rituals such as weddings, engagements, housewarming ceremonies, mundan, and the initiation of new ventures are avoided.

The period is intended for rest, reflection, devotion, and spiritual purification rather than worldly celebrations.