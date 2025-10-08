Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Essential Tips To Stay Hydrated During Your Fast

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on 10th October 2025. On this day, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, abstaining from food and water.

While the fast is a symbol of devotion, it is equally important to take care of one’s body, especially by staying properly hydrated during non-fasting hours. Proper hydration helps maintain energy levels, prevents dizziness, and supports overall health while observing the fast.

Here are some essential tips to keep your body hydrated and healthy during Karwa Chauth.

Plan Activities Wisely

Avoid engaging in tiring physical activity or spending long hours in high temperatures while fasting, as this can increase fluid loss through sweating. Opt for lighter tasks and prioritise rest during the day to conserve energy and reduce dehydration risk.

Prioritise Rest

Rest is vital while fasting. Ensure you get adequate sleep and take breaks to recharge. Incorporate relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or light stretching to maintain both physical and mental well-being during the fast.

Avoid Caffeine And Sugary Drinks

Caffeinated or sugary beverages can lead to faster dehydration. Instead, during Sargi or a day before fasting, choose water, herbal teas, or milk. These drinks provide hydration without causing excess fluid loss, helping your body stay balanced.

Space Out Water Intake

Rather than drinking large amounts of water at once, sip water consistently during non-fasting hours. Gradual intake allows your body to absorb fluids more efficiently and keeps you hydrated for a longer period.

Prioritise Electrolytes

Electrolyte-rich foods are crucial for replenishing lost minerals. Include bananas, avocados, yogurt, and dates in your Sargi meal to help maintain electrolyte balance and prevent dehydration during the fast.

Be Mindful Of Salty Foods

Salty and fried foods, like paratha and poori, increase thirst and can lead to dehydration. Limit salt in your meals and focus on natural, unprocessed foods. Enhance flavour with herbs and spices instead of excessive salt to stay nourished and hydrated.

Adjust Physical Activity

Modify your exercise routine on fasting day to avoid strain. Light activities such as walking, stretching, or gentle yoga can help maintain fitness without causing excessive fluid loss or fatigue.