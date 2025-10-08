Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKarwa Chauth 2025: 7 Essential Tips To Stay Hydrated During Your Fast

Karwa Chauth 2025: 7 Essential Tips To Stay Hydrated During Your Fast

Stay healthy and hydrated during Karwa Chauth fast with simple tips on managing water intake, electrolytes, rest, and diet while observing the fast.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth is a significant Hindu festival celebrated by married women for the long life and well-being of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on 10th October 2025. On this day, women fast from sunrise to moonrise, abstaining from food and water.

While the fast is a symbol of devotion, it is equally important to take care of one’s body, especially by staying properly hydrated during non-fasting hours. Proper hydration helps maintain energy levels, prevents dizziness, and supports overall health while observing the fast.

Here are some essential tips to keep your body hydrated and healthy during Karwa Chauth.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025: Nutritious And Delicious Sargi Recipes To Power Through Your Fast

Plan Activities Wisely

Avoid engaging in tiring physical activity or spending long hours in high temperatures while fasting, as this can increase fluid loss through sweating. Opt for lighter tasks and prioritise rest during the day to conserve energy and reduce dehydration risk.

Prioritise Rest

Rest is vital while fasting. Ensure you get adequate sleep and take breaks to recharge. Incorporate relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or light stretching to maintain both physical and mental well-being during the fast.

Avoid Caffeine And Sugary Drinks

Caffeinated or sugary beverages can lead to faster dehydration. Instead, during Sargi or a day before fasting, choose water, herbal teas, or milk. These drinks provide hydration without causing excess fluid loss, helping your body stay balanced.

Space Out Water Intake

Rather than drinking large amounts of water at once, sip water consistently during non-fasting hours. Gradual intake allows your body to absorb fluids more efficiently and keeps you hydrated for a longer period.

Prioritise Electrolytes

Electrolyte-rich foods are crucial for replenishing lost minerals. Include bananas, avocados, yogurt, and dates in your Sargi meal to help maintain electrolyte balance and prevent dehydration during the fast.

Be Mindful Of Salty Foods

Salty and fried foods, like paratha and poori, increase thirst and can lead to dehydration. Limit salt in your meals and focus on natural, unprocessed foods. Enhance flavour with herbs and spices instead of excessive salt to stay nourished and hydrated.

Adjust Physical Activity

Modify your exercise routine on fasting day to avoid strain. Light activities such as walking, stretching, or gentle yoga can help maintain fitness without causing excessive fluid loss or fatigue.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 08 Oct 2025 08:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Vrat Karwa Chauth 2025 Karwa Chauth Fasting Tips How To Stay Hydrated During Karwa Chauth Fasting Hydration Guide Healthy Karwa Chauth Fast
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
News
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
Himachal Pradesh: 15 Dead As Landslide Hits Bus In Bilaspur, PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia
India
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark, Opens Up On Recent Disasters – ABP Exclusive
UKSSSC Case ‘Not Paper Leak’: CM Dhami Defends 'Nakal Jihad' Remark – ABP Exclusive
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget