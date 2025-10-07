Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025: Nutritious And Delicious Sargi Recipes To Power Through Your Fast

Karwa Chauth, falling on 10th October 2025, is a cherished Indian festival celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. A key part of this tradition is the pre-dawn meal known as Sargi, lovingly prepared and sent by the mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law.

Sargi provides the necessary energy and nourishment to sustain women through the day-long fast. While it is traditionally rich and heavy, this Karwa Chauth, you can explore healthy and light alternatives that are both filling and nutritious.

Here are some ideas to make your Sargi wholesome, energising, and delicious.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Know The Significance Of Offering Bayna To Mother-In-Law

Oats And Nuts Bowl:

(Image Source: Canva)

A simple yet power-packed meal, this bowl combines oats with almonds, walnuts, and dry fruits. It’s high in fibre and protein, keeping you full longer while giving a steady release of energy.

Banana, Oats, And Almond Smoothie:

(Image Source: freepik)

A creamy and energising smoothie made with banana, oats, almonds, and a drizzle of honey. It’s easy to digest, hydrating, and provides the right balance of carbs and protein for the fast ahead.

Protein Pancakes:

(Image Source: Canva)

Made with oats and paneer or almond flour, these pancakes are a protein-rich alternative to the regular flour ones. Topped with fresh fruits, nuts or a small amount of honey, they’re both filling and indulgent.

Chia Seed Pudding:

(Image Source: Canva)

Soaked overnight with milk and fruits, chia seeds absorb liquid and swell, making this pudding rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s light on the stomach yet keeps hunger at bay.

Moong Dal Ladoo:

(Image Source: Canva)

A traditional sweet made from roasted moong dal and jaggery. These ladoos are rich in protein and slow-digesting carbohydrates, perfect for sustained energy during the fast.

Dates And Coconut Rolls:

(Image Source: freepik)

Sweet, sticky, and naturally nutritious, these rolls combine dates and desiccated coconut for a healthy sugar fix. They are rich in iron and help maintain energy levels.

Sweet Potato Halwa:

(Image Source: Pinterest/ tarladalal)

A traditional Indian dessert made with grated sweet potato, milk, and jaggery. Sweet potatoes release energy slowly and keep you feeling full for longer.