Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKarwa Chauth Vrat 2025: Nutritious And Delicious Sargi Recipes To Power Through Your Fast

Karwa Chauth Vrat 2025: Nutritious And Delicious Sargi Recipes To Power Through Your Fast

Celebrate Karwa Chauth 2025 with healthy Sargi ideas, know nutritious and delicious pre-dawn meal options to stay energised and full during your fast.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 04:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Karwa Chauth, falling on 10th October 2025, is a cherished Indian festival celebrated by married women who observe a day-long fast for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. A key part of this tradition is the pre-dawn meal known as Sargi, lovingly prepared and sent by the mother-in-law to her daughter-in-law.

Sargi provides the necessary energy and nourishment to sustain women through the day-long fast. While it is traditionally rich and heavy, this Karwa Chauth, you can explore healthy and light alternatives that are both filling and nutritious. 

Here are some ideas to make your Sargi wholesome, energising, and delicious.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2025: Know The Significance Of Offering Bayna To Mother-In-Law

Oats And Nuts Bowl:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A simple yet power-packed meal, this bowl combines oats with almonds, walnuts, and dry fruits. It’s high in fibre and protein, keeping you full longer while giving a steady release of energy.

Banana, Oats, And Almond Smoothie:

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

A creamy and energising smoothie made with banana, oats, almonds, and a drizzle of honey. It’s easy to digest, hydrating, and provides the right balance of carbs and protein for the fast ahead.

Protein Pancakes:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Made with oats and paneer or almond flour, these pancakes are a protein-rich alternative to the regular flour ones. Topped with fresh fruits, nuts or a small amount of honey, they’re both filling and indulgent.

Chia Seed Pudding:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

Soaked overnight with milk and fruits, chia seeds absorb liquid and swell, making this pudding rich in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. It’s light on the stomach yet keeps hunger at bay.

Moong Dal Ladoo:

(Image Source: Canva)
(Image Source: Canva)

A traditional sweet made from roasted moong dal and jaggery. These ladoos are rich in protein and slow-digesting carbohydrates, perfect for sustained energy during the fast.

Dates And Coconut Rolls:

(Image Source: freepik)
(Image Source: freepik)

Sweet, sticky, and naturally nutritious, these rolls combine dates and desiccated coconut for a healthy sugar fix. They are rich in iron and help maintain energy levels.

Sweet Potato Halwa:

(Image Source: Pinterest/ tarladalal)
(Image Source: Pinterest/ tarladalal)

A traditional Indian dessert made with grated sweet potato, milk, and jaggery. Sweet potatoes release energy slowly and keep you feeling full for longer.

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 04:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Karwa Chauth Vrat Karwa Chauth Puja Sargi Karwa Chauth 2025 Healthy Sargi Recipes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Bihar SIR — 'Share Names Of 3.66 Lakh Deleted, 21 Lakh Added Voters': SC Flags ‘Confusion Over Add-Ons’  
Science
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Nobel Prize 2025 In Physics: Clarke, Devoret, Martinis Win For 'Macroscopic Quantum Tunnelling' In Electric Circuit
Business
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
Dalal Street Closes Higher, Sensex Tests 82,000 - Here's What Led To The Rally
World
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Air India Colombo-Chennai Flight Experiences Bird Strike; Return Journey Cancelled
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP MP Khagen Murmu Attacked In West Bengal; Protests Erupt At Bengal Bhavan Delhi Today
Politics Update: BJP Leverages Stars Maithili Thakur And Pawan Singh Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Politics Alert: Maithili Thakur Eyes Bihar Entry From Bene Patti To Serve People Through BJP
Breaking: Heavy Snowfall And Rain Hit Jammu Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh And Uttarakhand, Temperatures Plunge
Breaking: Shilpa Shetty Questioned For 5 Hours By Mumbai Police In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget