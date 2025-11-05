Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kartik Purnima 2025: Avoid These Things On This Sacred Occasion To Seek Blessings

Kartik Purnima is a day of devotion, purity, and enlightenment. By following these simple guidelines, devotees can ensure that the blessings of the gods and spiritual harmony remain in their lives.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kartik Purnima is considered the most sacred full moon of the year in Hinduism. It is believed that on this day, the gods descend from heaven to celebrate Diwali on earth. The day also marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, making it even more spiritually significant.

This year, Kartik Purnima will be celebrated today on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, with great devotion across the country. The day is regarded as a time of spiritual awakening, gratitude, and devotion. On this auspicious occasion, there are certain actions one should avoid to maintain its purity and divine energy.

Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves

Avoid plucking Tulsi (holy basil) leaves on Kartik Purnima. In Hindu tradition, Tulsi is considered a manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi. Plucking its leaves on this sacred day is believed to disrespect the goddess, which may lead to misfortune or loss of prosperity.

Avoid Consuming Tamsik Food

On the holy day of Kartik Purnima, many devotees observe fasts. Even if one is not fasting, it is advised to avoid tamsik (impure) foods such as meat, fish, eggs, garlic, and onion. These items are believed to disturb spiritual purity and reduce the positive energy of the day.

Do Not Send Anyone Away Empty-Handed

If a poor, needy, or elderly person visits your home on Kartik Purnima, do not let them leave empty-handed. Offer food, fruits, grains, or any other items as per your capacity. Acts of charity and kindness on this day are believed to multiply good fortune and attract divine blessings.

Avoid Donating Certain Items

Since Kartik Purnima is associated with the moon, it is advised not to donate items linked to lunar energy such as milk, silver, or other white objects. Scriptures suggest that doing so may increase “Chandra Dosh” or moon-related imbalances.

Do Not Keep Darkness In The House

Make sure your home is well-lit on Kartik Purnima. Do not allow darkness to remain in any part of the house, as light symbolises divine presence and positivity. Keeping lamps or lights on throughout the evening is believed to attract prosperity and remove negativity.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 11:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Purnima Kartik Purnima 2025 Kartik Purnima Rituals Things To Avoid On Kartik Purnima
