Jitiya Vrat 2025 — Know Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Significance, And More

Jitiya Vrat 2025: Jitiya Vrat, celebrated as one of the most significant and rigorous fasts after Chhath Puja, is observed by mothers for the wellbeing and longevity of their children. Also known as Jeevitputrika Vrat, this sacred tradition dates back to the era of Lord Krishna. Like Chhath, Jitiya is observed over three days and is particularly revered in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. Women who undertake this fast with devotion are believed to be safeguarded from ever facing the separation from their children.

Jitiya Vrat 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

In 2025, Jitiya Vrat will be observed on 14 September, corresponding to the Krishna Paksh Ashtami of Ashwin month. The festivities begin with Nahay Khay on 13 September, followed by the main Jeevitputrika Vrat on 14 September, and conclude with Paran on 15 September morning.

Ashwin Krishna Paksh Ashtami Begins: 14 September 2025, 5:04 AM

14 September 2025, 5:04 AM Ashwin Krishna Paksh Ashtami Eends: 15 September 2025, 3:06 AM

15 September 2025, 3:06 AM Nahay Khay: 13 September 2025

13 September 2025 Jeevitputrika Vrat: 14 September 2025

14 September 2025 Paran: 15 September 2025, 6:10–8:32 AM

Jitiya Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi And Significance

The observance of Jeevitputrika Vrat involves the worship of Jeemutvahan, Cheetal, and Siyarini, accompanied by listening to sacred stories. A special dish known as Satputiya Sabzi holds particular importance during this fast. On the first day, devotees consume Merua bread and Noni greens. During the puja, mustard oil and Khali are offered, and after breaking the fast, the oil is applied to children’s heads as a blessing.

Historical And Mythological Background

The Jitiya Vrat tradition traces back to the Mahabharat period. It commemorates the story of Abhimanyu’s child, who was killed by Ashwatthama in the womb but later revived by Lord Krishna, earning the name Jeevitputrika. Mothers observe this fast to protect their children, ensuring health, longevity, and freedom from adversity.

Women observe a strict Nirjala fast, going without food and water for the full day and night, dedicated entirely to the welfare of their children. The fast is considered a powerful act of devotion, believed to safeguard children against harm and promote their long life.