Hartalika Teej 2025 — Know What To Offer, Puja Rituals, And More About This Auspicious Fast

Hartalika Teej is regarded as a symbol of eternal marital bliss and is observed by women with strict rituals, fasting, and night-long prayers.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Hartalika Teej 2025: The final Teej of this year, Hartalika Teej, will be celebrated with great fervor. The festival is regarded as a symbol of eternal marital bliss and is observed by women with strict rituals, fasting, and night-long prayers. Beyond its spiritual significance, the festival is also closely linked with nature and greenery.

After the monsoon season, fresh green leaves sprout on trees, and these leaves are offered to Lord Shiv during Hartalika Teej. Women pray for everlasting happiness in their lives, symbolised through the greenery.

ALSO READ: Hartalika Teej 2025 Today: Know The Significance Of This Auspicious Fasting For Married Women

Sacred Leaves Offered To Lord Shiv And Their Significance

  • Bilva leaves (Bel Patra): Symbol of good fortune
  • Shami leaves: Wealth and prosperity
  • Mango leaves: Auspicious beginnings
  • Jati leaves: Blessing of children
  • Bhringraj: Valor and courage
  • Chrysanthemum (Sevantika): Marital bliss
  • Agastya leaves: Prosperity and grandeur
  • Banana leaves: Success
  • Bamboo leaves: Growth of lineage
  • Deodar leaves: Splendor and opulence
  • Betel leaves (Paan): Enhancement of love and harmony
  • Datura: Liberation and moksha
  • Champaka (Champa): Beauty and health
  • Oleander (Kaner): Fame and happiness
  • Neem: Purity of character
  • Ashoka leaves: Peaceful life

Fruits Offered During The Ritual

Five main fruits are traditionally offered on Hartalika Teej. These include banana, apple, pear, papaya, pomegranate, guava, or any other seasonal fruits.

How To Perform The Ritual

  • Observe the fast without food or water.
  • In the evening, prepare a Shivling from clay or sand.
  • Begin the puja during Pradosh Kaal and continue by offering the 16 sacred leaves to Lord Shiv at each phase of the night.
  • The leaves must be placed inverted, while flowers and fruits are offered in their natural upright form.
  • Conclude the ritual with night-long bhajans and prayers.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 10:12 AM (IST)
Embed widget