Hartalika Teej 2025 — Know What To Offer, Puja Rituals, And More About This Auspicious Fast

Hartalika Teej 2025: The final Teej of this year, Hartalika Teej, will be celebrated with great fervor. The festival is regarded as a symbol of eternal marital bliss and is observed by women with strict rituals, fasting, and night-long prayers. Beyond its spiritual significance, the festival is also closely linked with nature and greenery.

After the monsoon season, fresh green leaves sprout on trees, and these leaves are offered to Lord Shiv during Hartalika Teej. Women pray for everlasting happiness in their lives, symbolised through the greenery.

Sacred Leaves Offered To Lord Shiv And Their Significance

Bilva leaves (Bel Patra): Symbol of good fortune

Symbol of good fortune Shami leaves: Wealth and prosperity

Wealth and prosperity Mango leaves: Auspicious beginnings

Auspicious beginnings Jati leaves: Blessing of children

Blessing of children Bhringraj: Valor and courage

Valor and courage Chrysanthemum (Sevantika): Marital bliss

Marital bliss Agastya leaves: Prosperity and grandeur

Prosperity and grandeur Banana leaves: Success

Success Bamboo leaves: Growth of lineage

Growth of lineage Deodar leaves: Splendor and opulence

Splendor and opulence Betel leaves (Paan): Enhancement of love and harmony

Enhancement of love and harmony Datura: Liberation and moksha

Liberation and moksha Champaka (Champa): Beauty and health

Beauty and health Oleander (Kaner): Fame and happiness

Fame and happiness Neem: Purity of character

Purity of character Ashoka leaves: Peaceful life

Fruits Offered During The Ritual

Five main fruits are traditionally offered on Hartalika Teej. These include banana, apple, pear, papaya, pomegranate, guava, or any other seasonal fruits.

How To Perform The Ritual

Observe the fast without food or water.

In the evening, prepare a Shivling from clay or sand.

Begin the puja during Pradosh Kaal and continue by offering the 16 sacred leaves to Lord Shiv at each phase of the night.

The leaves must be placed inverted, while flowers and fruits are offered in their natural upright form.

Conclude the ritual with night-long bhajans and prayers.

