Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionKartik Purnima Wishes In English: Heartfelt Messages To Share On Dev Deepawali 2025

Kartik Purnima Wishes In English: Heartfelt Messages To Share On Dev Deepawali 2025

Celebrate Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali 2025 with these heartfelt wishes and messages. Share light, peace, and positivity with your loved ones on this sacred full moon festival.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As the holy glow of Dev Deepawali 2025 lights up the night sky, Kartik Purnima marks one of the most sacred and spiritually uplifting festivals in India. Celebrated on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Kartik, it signifies the victory of good over evil and the divine descent of gods on Earth. The Ganga ghats shimmer with thousands of diyas, symbolising purity, gratitude, and enlightenment. Whether you’re near or far from loved ones, send your heartfelt Kartik Purnima wishes and Dev Deepawali messages to spread love, light, and positivity.

ALSO READ: Kartik Purnima 2025 Muhurat: Deepdaan, Snan, And Daan Timings On Dev Deepawali

Wishes To Share On Kartik Purnima

  • "May the light of Kartik Purnima guide you towards peace, prosperity, and spiritual awakening."
  • "On this sacred Kartik Purnima, may Lord Vishnu shower you with happiness and success."
  • "Sending you warm Kartik Purnima wishes for a bright, peaceful, and prosperous future."
  • "Wishing you a blessed Dev Deepawali filled with divine energy and endless joy."
  • "On this divine night, may your heart be filled with faith, light, and devotion."
  • "Let the divine radiance of this full moon inspire new beginnings and fresh hopes."
  • "Celebrate Dev Deepawali with gratitude and may your days glow with positivity."
  • "On this Kartik Purnima, may your prayers reach the heavens and your dreams come true."
  • "Wishing you a blissful Kartik Purnima that lights up every moment of your life."
  • "Let this Dev Deepawali fill your life with devotion, discipline, and divine light."

Messages To Share On Kartik Purnima

  • "Light diyas not just around your home but within your heart. Happy Kartik Purnima!"
  • "As you light diyas on Dev Deepawali, may your life glow with positivity and purpose."
  • "May your prayers on this Kartik Purnima bring abundance and endless joy."
  • "Wishing you a Dev Deepawali as serene as the Ganga and as radiant as the full moon."
  • "Let the beauty of this divine night inspire peace in your heart and kindness in your actions."
  • "Celebrate the festival of lights with a pure heart and divine gratitude."
  • "On Dev Deepawali, may your soul shine as brightly as the ghats of Varanasi."
  • "The night of Kartik Purnima is a reminder that light always wins over darkness."
  • "May Dev Deepawali 2025 bless you with clarity, compassion, and courage."
  • "On this auspicious day, may Lord Vishnu’s blessings fill your life with endless happiness."
Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kartik Purnima 2025 Dev Deepawali 2025 Dev Deepawali Wishes Kartik Purnima Messages
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
Over 7,000 Truck Drivers Taken Off US Roads For Failing English Tests, Indian Drivers Hit Hard
India
Tejashwi Announces Rs 30,000 Women’s Scheme To Begin On Makar Sankranti
Tejashwi Announces Rs 30,000 Women’s Scheme To Begin On Makar Sankranti
Cities
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
3 Arrested For Raping MBA Student Near Coimbatore Airport
World
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Operation’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Pakistan Army Accuses India Of Plotting ‘False Flag Op’ Amid Tri-Services Exercise 'Trishul'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: Yogi Adityanath Slams Opposition In Darbhanga, Labels INDIA Bloc “Pappu, Tappu, Appu”
Kanpur Dehat: Massive Fire Erupts In Plastic Warehouse, Thick Smoke Covers Sky
Breaking: Donald Trump’s Claim Raises Questions On U.S.-Pakistan Ties Amid Nuclear Test Allegations
Breaking: Donald Trump Claims Pakistan Conducting Underground Nuclear Tests | ABP NEWS
India Awaits Formal Response After Trump’s Nuclear Test Claims; Delhi Reaffirms No-First-Use Stance
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget