What's GST Reform Got To Do With Navratri? The Secret's In The Date

This Navratri, households across India will receive more than just the blessings of Goddess Durga. Starting September 22, 2025, the first day of Navratri, two-rate Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure will come into effect, marking one of the most significant reforms in India’s tax system since its launch in 2017.

For a nation where festivals are woven into daily life, the Union Government has deliberately chosen the auspicious onset of Navratri to launch these reforms. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who chaired the 56th GST Council meeting, emphasised that "these reforms has been carried out with a focus on the common man," with everyday essentials like milk, paneer, and chena brought to the nil tax bracket.

PM Modi's Independence Day Address Highlights

The announcement ties neatly with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, where he had promised a "double Diwali" for the people of India. "This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country," PM Modi had said from the Red Fort.

The symbolism is powerful: Navratri, a festival of renewal, prosperity, and divine blessings, will also mark the beginning of a new chapter in India’s economic journey. And as households prepare for Durga Puja and Diwali shopping, many goods will now come cheaper, making festive celebrations lighter on the wallet.

What Gets Cheaper From This Navratri?

Essentials: Ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, paneer, and chena will now attract 0% GST.

Ultra-high temperature (UHT) milk, paneer, and chena will now attract 0% GST. Daily Needs: Most household-use items have been shifted to the 5% bracket.

Most household-use items have been shifted to the 5% bracket. Transport: Small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, buses, trucks, and ambulances will now draw 18% GST instead of 28%. Auto parts and three-wheelers too will fall under 18%.

Small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, buses, trucks, and ambulances will now draw 18% GST instead of 28%. Auto parts and three-wheelers too will fall under 18%. Renewables: Solar panels, windmills, biogas plants, and other clean energy devices will see a rate cut from 12–18% to 5%, making green energy more affordable.

Solar panels, windmills, biogas plants, and other clean energy devices will see a rate cut from 12–18% to 5%, making green energy more affordable. Farming Inputs: Fertiliser components like sulfuric acid and ammonia will attract only 5% GST, benefiting farmers ahead of the Rabi season.

Fertiliser components like sulfuric acid and ammonia will attract only 5% GST, benefiting farmers ahead of the Rabi season. Textiles: Man-made fibre and yarn GST rates will be reduced to 5%, correcting long-standing duty imbalances in the sector.

Man-made fibre and yarn GST rates will be reduced to 5%, correcting long-standing duty imbalances in the sector. Luxury and “sin goods” remain exceptions: Large cars, aircraft for personal use, yachts, and tobacco products will continue to attract high GST slabs of 40% or existing cess, keeping the reform’s focus squarely on affordability for the average Indian family.

As the goddess is welcomed into homes during Navratri, families will also be welcoming lighter bills and a more consumer-friendly GST.