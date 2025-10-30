Gopashtami 2025: Know Why Feeding Gomata On This Day Brings Prosperity And Removes Obstacles

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionGopashtami 2025: Know Why Feeding Gomata On This Day Brings Prosperity And Removes Obstacles

Celebrate Gopashtami 2025 with devotion and reverence. Know the right way to worship Gomata, to invite Lord Krishna’s blessings, remove life’s troubles, and bring peace and prosperity home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Gopashtami 2025: Gopashtami, a sacred Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of cows, holds deep spiritual and cultural significance. As per the Hindu calendar, it falls on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. This year, Gopashtami will be celebrated today, on 30 October 2025. It is believed that offering sincere devotion to Gomata on this day removes all obstacles, blesses the devotee with good fortune, and brings divine grace from Lord Krishna himself.

According to scriptures, 33 crore deities reside within Gomata, symbolising her sacredness and purity. Serving and feeding her on Gopashtami is considered equivalent to worshipping all gods and goddesses.

ALSO READ: Akshay Navami 2025 To Be Observed On October 31: Know Its Significance, Puja Rituals, And More

Significance And Auspicious Muhurat For Gopashtami 2025

As per the Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi will begin at 9:23 am on 29 October and end at 10:06 am on 30 October 2025. Worshipping Gomata during the morning hours of 30 October is considered most auspicious. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and then bathe or clean the cow gently with a cloth. After adorning Gomata with roli, sandalwood paste, and flowers, devotees offer bhog with devotion and perform aarti followed by parikrama.

Performing this ritual with sincerity and love is said to bring immense spiritual merit and inner peace.

Spiritual Benefits Of Worshipping Gomata On Gopashtami

Gopashtami is not merely a ritual but a day that embodies compassion, humility, and gratitude. Worshipping and serving the cow is believed to spread positive energy, stabilise financial conditions, and enhance domestic harmony. It symbolises kindness towards all living beings and strengthens one’s spiritual connection with nature and divinity.

By offering bhog and prayers to Gomata on this day, devotees seek to remove life’s difficulties and invite prosperity, peace, and the divine blessings of Lord Krishna, who cherished and protected cows throughout his life.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 09:28 AM (IST)
Gopashtami 2025 Gomata Puja Kartik Month Puja Gopashtami Significance
