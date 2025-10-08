Ganesha Puja 2025: Worship Lord Ganesh On Wednesday For Prosperity, Wisdom And Good Fortune

In Hindu tradition, Wednesday is considered an auspicious day dedicated to Lord Ganesh, the remover of obstacles and the symbol of intellect, communication, and success. Associated with the planet Mercury or Budh Grah, this day is said to enhance wisdom and clarity. Astrologically, it is also linked to Goddess Durga as per Lal Kitab. Those struggling with forgetfulness, instability of mind, or confusion are especially advised to observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesh on this day for spiritual and mental balance.

Offer Ganesh His Favourite Sweets

Lord Ganesh is fond of sweets, particularly modak and jaggery. Visiting a Ganesh temple on Wednesday and offering these items as bhog is believed to bring divine blessings. Devotees believe this not only pleases Lord Ganesh but also attracts the grace of Goddess Lakshmi, bringing abundance and happiness into one’s life.

The Importance Of Offering Durva Grass

In every Ganesh Puja, offering durva grass is considered highly auspicious. On Wednesday, devotees should offer 21 blades of durva to the deity. Importantly, the durva should be placed on Ganesh’s head, not at His feet, as this gesture is said to please Him instantly. This act symbolises humility and reverence while inviting His protection and wisdom.

Why Worship Goddess Durga Alongside Ganesh

Wednesday is also an auspicious day for Goddess Durga’s worship. To remove Budh Dosh, devotees are advised to chant the mantra:

“Om Aim Hreem Kleem Chamundayai Vichche," 108 times.

Regular chanting of “Om Gan Ganapataye Namah” or “Shri Ganeshya Namah” helps eliminate life’s obstacles and brings peace, focus, and prosperity.

Auspicious Offerings And Donations

Donating green moong dal, guava, or copper items to kinner (transgender) individuals is believed to attract blessings and good fortune. Devotees may also offer whole almonds to a young girl sitting near a temple, a gesture said to promote family well-being and harmony.

Avoid Black, Wear Green For Positive Energy

Wearing black clothes on Wednesday is considered inauspicious as it is believed to attract negativity. Instead, devotees are encouraged to wear green, the colour associated with Mercury. Green represents balance, growth, and renewal, qualities that help stabilise the mind and invite positive energy throughout the day.

Offer Shami Leaves For Prosperity

The Shami tree holds a special place in Lord Ganesh’s heart. Offering its leaves during Wednesday Puja is believed to increase wealth, happiness, and peace within the home. It also helps resolve family disputes and enhances the positive influence of auspicious planets in one’s horoscope.

By observing simple rituals, offering devotion, and maintaining purity of intent, Wednesday Ganesh Puja can become a source of peace, prosperity, and spiritual fulfilment. The day serves as a reminder that true success lies in wisdom, humility, and unwavering faith.