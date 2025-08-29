Ganesh Chaturthi is not only a celebration of devotion and joy but also a time to remember fascinating tales from Hindu mythology. One such legend explains why Tusli, a sacred plant in Hindu worship, is never offered to Lord Ganesh. This divine clash between Tusli Devi and Ganesh is a story of love, rejection, and a powerful curse that still shapes the traditions and rituals today.

Tulsi’s Proposal And Ganesh’s Firm Refusal

According to the Shiv Puran, one day young Lord Ganesh was deep in meditation on the banks of the sacred Ganga. Tulsi Devi, the goddess associated with purity and devotion, happened to pass by. She was immediately struck by Ganesha’s radiant form and felt a strong desire to marry him.

Tulsi approached Lord Ganesh with her wish to wed him. Ganesh, known for his independent and celibate nature at that time, politely refused her proposal. For him, meditation, duty, and devotion, were above marital life. This rejection angered Tulsi, as she felt humiliated and slighted.

The Curse Of Tulsi

In her fury, Tusli cursed Lord Ganesh. She declared that one da he would indeed be married, that too, twice. n return, Ganesha cursed Tulsi, saying she would be married not to him, but to the demon Shankhachuda, and later revered only as a plant. From that day forward, Tulsi leaves were forbidden in rituals dedicated to Lord Ganesh, unlike in the worship of other deities such as Vishnu or Krishna.

Lord Ganesh did eventually marry, not Tulsi, but the goddesses Riddhi and Siddhi, the daughters of Lord Brahma. From this divine union, he was blessed with two sons, Shubh and Labh. This fulfilled Tulsi’s prophecy while still upholding Ganesh’s spiritual integrity.

This mythology story carries deep symbolism. Tulsi represents wordly desires and attachments, while Ganesh embodies detachment and wisdom. The clash between them shows the tension between material longing and spiritual pursuit. It also explains why, even today, devotees avoid offering Tulsi leaves to Lord Ganesh during Ganesh Chaturthi and other pujas.