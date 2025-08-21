Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Idol Buying Guide: Right Idol For Home And Office

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Idol Buying Guide: Right Idol For Home And Office

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on August 27. Know the rules for choosing the right Ganesh idol for home, office, and pandal, trunk direction, posture, size, and more for auspicious results.

By : ABP Live | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals when people across India welcome Lord Ganesh into their homes, offices, and pandals with great devotion and joy. In 2025, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, August 27.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) and Mangalkarta (bringer of prosperity). It is believed that installing a Ganesh idol in the correct way brings happiness, wealth, and peace to the household. But what should you keep in mind while buying a Ganesh idol this year? Let’s find out.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know What To Do And Avoid On The First Day Of Puja

Direction Of Lord Ganesh’s Trunk

  • Hindu scriptures say that for homes and pandals, the idol of Lord Ganesh should always have the trunk curved towards the left side. Such idols are considered auspicious and bring positive energy.
  • On the other hand, idols with the trunk turned towards the right side are meant only for special rituals and practices, and are not recommended for regular household worship.

Best Posture Of Ganesh Ji’s Idol

  • For Ganesh Chaturthi, it is considered best to bring home an idol of Lord Ganesh seated in Padmasan (lotus position) or Sukhasan (relaxed sitting posture).
  • A seated idol is believed to invite peace and prosperity into the home.
  • Standing idols of Ganesh Ji are usually preferred for business or commercial spaces.
  • Never buy an idol with an angry or fierce expression. Instead, choose one with a calm, peaceful face, bestowing blessings.

Material And Size Of The Idol

  • As mentioned in Garud Puran and Agni Puran, idols of deities should ideally be made of clay or pure metal.
  • For Ganesh Chaturthi, clay idols are the most auspicious, as they are also eco-friendly and can be easily immersed during visarjan.
  • Large idols are not recommended for homes. Instead, choose a small, attractive idol that is easy to worship and immerse.

Idol With Mushak And Modak

While buying a Ganesh idol, make sure that the idol includes mushak and his favourite prasad, modak or laddoo. Such idols are considered very auspicious, as they symbolise the complete presence of Lord Ganesh along with his divine blessings.

Right Time To Buy And Install Ganesh Idol

  • According to scriptures like Dharmasindhu and Nirnaya Sindhu, the idol of Lord Ganesh should always be purchased and installed in a shubh muhurat on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Doing so brings spiritual merit and blessings.
  • Thus, the best time to bring home Ganesh Ji’s idol is on Ganesh Chaturthi day itself or in an auspicious muhurat, before installation and puja.

Key Things To Remember For Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025. For homes, the most auspicious idol is one with a left-curved trunk, seated posture, and a calm expression. Always choose an idol made of clay or pure metal, preferably small in size, and complete with mushak and modak. By following these simple yet powerful rules, you can invite peace, prosperity, and happiness into your life this Ganesh Chaturthi.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 03:15 PM (IST)
