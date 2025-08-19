Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 — Know What To Do And Avoid On The First Day Of Puja

The first day of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered especially significant, as it marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Here are the key rituals to perform on the first day, along with practices to avoid.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
Ganesh Chaturthi holds immense importance in Hinduism. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival begins every year on the fourth day (Chaturthi Tithi) of the bright fortnight (Shukla Paksha) in the month of Bhadrapada and continues until Anant Chaturdashi. During these ten days, devotees install idols of Lord Ganesha in homes, temples, and community pandals, accompanied by rituals and prayers.

This year, Ganesh Utsav will commence on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when Lord Ganesha’s idols will be installed with devotion. The celebrations will conclude ten days later with the grand farewell of Lord Ganesha. The first day of Ganesh Chaturthi is considered especially significant, as it marks the arrival of Lord Ganesha. Here are the key rituals to perform on the first day, along with practices to avoid.

Rituals To Perform On The First Day Of Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Begin the day with a thorough cleaning and decoration of the puja area or temple space.
  • Install Lord Ganesha’s idol at the auspicious time. This year, the most favorable period for Ganesh Sthapana is between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM.
  • Before placing the idol, devotees should take a vow (sankalp) specifying the duration for which the idol will be worshipped, whether for one and a half, three, five, seven, or ten days, and conclude with visarjan accordingly.
  • Along with the idol, Kalash Sthapana is also essential. A kalash filled with holy water, decorated with mango leaves, betel nut, coin, rice, vermillion, and topped with a coconut should be placed near the idol.

Things To Avoid On Ganesh Chaturthi

  • Avoid Moon Sighting: It is believed that viewing the moon on Ganesh Chaturthi brings false accusations or the curse of Mithya Dosha.
  • Stay Away from Negativity: As the day marks Lord Ganesha’s arrival, arguments, conflicts, and negative conversations should be strictly avoided.
  • Do Not Offer Tulsi: Tulsi leaves are considered forbidden in the worship of Lord Ganesha.
  • Do Not Leave the Idol Alone: Once Lord Ganesha’s idol is installed, it should never be left unattended.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:45 AM (IST)
