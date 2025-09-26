Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga Puja 2025: 10 Must-Visit Pandals In Kolkata That Define Celebration

Experience the grandeur of Durga Puja 2025 in Kolkata with these iconic pandals. From artistic creations to vibrant lights and cultural festivities, each pandal offers a unique celebration.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Durga Puja is more than just a festival in Kolkata. Every year, the city decks up to welcome Goddess Durga with grandeur, lights, colours, and unmatched cultural spirit. The five days of festivities, starting from Shashthi to Vijayadashami, bring people together through rituals, dhunuchi dance, cultural programs, prashad distribution, and the joyous tradition of pandal hopping. Each pandal has its own unique theme, blending art, creativity, and devotion, making the experience unforgettable.

If you are planning to witness Durga Puja 2025 in Kolkata, here are 10 iconic pandals you must not miss:

ALSO READ: Shardiya Navratri 2025: 5 Destinations To Explore During Navratri And Durga Puja

Kumartuli Park:

(Image Source: Instagram/ kumartulipark)
(Image Source: Instagram/ kumartulipark)

One of the most prominent Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata, Kumartuli Park stands out for its artistic charm. The pandal beautifully merges old-fashioned art with architectural brilliance, reflecting India’s cultural richness. What makes it special is its location, Kumartuli, where the majority of Durga idols are crafted by clay artisans. 

Ahritola Sarbajanin Durgatsab

(Image Source: Facebook/ Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity)
(Image Source: Facebook/ Ahiritola Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity)

Located near the Bagbazar Launch Ghat, Ahritola Sarbajanin Durgatsab has been celebrating the festival for nearly a century. Unlike the grand modern pandals, this one emphasises traditions and rituals. The simple yet soulful atmosphere attracts thousands of devotees. Along with the stunning Durga idol, visitors can enjoy carnival rides, cultural programs, art exhibitions, and dance performances, making it a wholesome festive experience.

Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja

(Image Source: Instagram/ ani_the_one_and_only)
(Image Source: Instagram/ ani_the_one_and_only)

Known for its magnificent scale, Mohammad Ali Park Durga Puja is among the city’s most celebrated pandals. Every year, it recreates world-famous monuments and architectural wonders with intricate details. The artistic decorations and majestic idol of Goddess Durga leave every visitor in awe. It’s a must-visit for those who enjoy larger-than-life themes combined with creativity and devotion.

Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha

(Image Source: Instagram/ halder_babu_photographer)
(Image Source: Instagram/ halder_babu_photographer)

This pandal is loved for its innovative themes and vibrant display of colours. Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha never fails to surprise visitors with its creative décor and unique presentation of Goddess Durga. The lively atmosphere is further enhanced by bazaars, cultural programs, and folk performances by renowned artists, turning the place into a hub of festive joy.

Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja

(Image Source: Instagram/ kolkata__photography__)
(Image Source: Instagram/ kolkata__photography__)

Started in 1913, Sikdar Bagan Sadharan Durga Puja is one of the oldest pandals in Kolkata. Despite space constraints, the organisers create a deeply spiritual environment with decorative lighting and cultural richness. The idol of Goddess Durga here is designed with immense skill and creativity, carrying forward a legacy of tradition and devotion that has lasted for more than a century.

Sree Bhumi Sporting Club

(Image Source: Instagram/ jay_durga_maa_official)
(Image Source: Instagram/ jay_durga_maa_official)

A crowd favourite every year, the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club Durga Puja is known for its grand themes. In recent years, it recreated the iconic palace of Mahishmati from Bahubali, and this year it recreated B.A.P.S Swaminarayan Akshardham, leaving visitors spellbound. With dazzling lights, massive structures, and an electrifying festive mood, this pandal is considered one of the best in Kolkata and is a must-visit for grandeur lovers.

Suruchi Sangha

(Image Source: Instagram/ shubh.mobile.click)
(Image Source: Instagram/ shubh.mobile.click)

Suruchi Sangha stands out for its unique concept of representing different Indian states each year through its pandal theme. The creative outdoor displays, vibrant décor, and state-inspired idols of Goddess Durga make it a popular attraction. Having won the award for the best-decorated pandal in 2003, Suruchi Sangha continues to mesmerise visitors with its artistry and cultural celebration.

Lake Town Adhibasi Brinda

Unlike the grand pandals, Lake Town Adhibasi Brinda focuses on meaningful themes related to social awareness, rural life, and cultural traditions. Their idols are beautifully traditional, and the event also includes cultural performances, blood donation drives, and health camps. 

Nalin Sarkar Street

Located in North Kolkata, Nalin Sarkar Street Sarbojanin Durgatsab is known for its innovative yet rooted themes. Every year, the pandal creates a perfect blend of heritage and nature, with idols often crafted in pottery style. 

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty

(Image Source: Instagram)/ swamygraphy.in)
(Image Source: Instagram)/ swamygraphy.in)

Manicktala Chaltabagan Lohapatty (since 1943) is famous for its grand themes and cultural events, including dhunuchi dance, dhaki competitions, and sindoor khela.

Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Published at : 26 Sep 2025 02:07 PM (IST)
Kolkata Durga Puja Durga Puja 2025 Navratri 2025 Shardiya Navratri 2025 Durga Puja Pandals In Kolkata
