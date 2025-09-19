Shardiya Navratri 2025: 5 Destinations To Explore During Navratri And Durga Puja

(By Govind Gaur)

As the festive spirit of autumn falls over India, the nation is filled with the vibrancy, sounds, and piety of Navratri and Durga Puja. The festivals, which are celebrated with much zeal in various parts, are not just a religious tradition but a cultural event. Between the legendary Durga Puja pandals of Kolkata to the spiritual serenity of Kollur in the Western Ghats, these five are the spots that promise unforgettable festival experiences this time around.

Kolkata, West Bengal:

Kolkata, West Bengal is unquestionably the hub of Durga Puja festivities. The city becomes one huge canvas of imagination, with beautifully crafted pandals and idols depicting themes from mythology to contemporary social causes. From the age-old home pujas of North Kolkata to the artistic wonders of South Kolkata's theme-based pandals, the city presents a rich weave of tradition and innovation. Maddox Square, Park Street, and College Street are filled with food stalls, music, and cultural activities and hence the best site to soak up the atmosphere of Pujo.

Guwahati, Assam:

In Guwahati, Assam, spiritual energy during Navratri is intense yet peaceful. Home to the renowned Kamakhya Temple, a respected Shakti Peeth, pilgrims and spiritual travellers flock to Guwahati at this time. Navratri is the time for special puja and offerings at the temple, ushering in a divine aura all over the city. Traditional Assamese Durga Puja processions and cultural performances reflect the state's rich culture. Bump this with the scenic location on the Brahmaputra River and local cuisine, and Guwahati is a serene yet lively destination for the season.

Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh:

Getting to the spiritual hub of India, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Navratri becomes a fundamentally devotional experience. The city observes the nine nights with ancient Ram Leelas, spectacular aartis at Ganga ghats, and poojas for Goddess Durga at temples such as Durga Kund and Sankat Mochan. The ancient Ramnagar Fort Ram Leela is a big draw, attracting tourists from all over the nation. The blending of religious ceremonies, mythic tales, and the city's natural spirituality yields a soul-stirring holiday experience.

Kollur, Karnataka:

For others who wish to experience a more tranquil, spiritually charged South Indian journey, Kollur in Karnataka presents an untapped but intensely moving Navratri festival. Situated in the Western Ghats foothills, Kollur is the site of the revered Mookambika Temple, one of the most sacred shrines dedicated to Goddess Durga (Mookambika). The temple, during Navratri, witnesses exclusive homas, poojas, and cultural ceremonies that bring devotees from Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The peaceful forest cover, along with the spiritual vibe of the temple, makes Kollur an ideal retreat for those looking for peace and God's proximity among the festive fervor.

Vadodara, Gujarat:

Lastly, no Navratri trip is complete without a trip to Vadodara, Gujarat, where the dance of faith, Garba is the main attraction. Although Ahmedabad shares fame for attracting enormous crowds, Vadodara has a more grassroots but no less lively experience. The city features some of the nation's biggest Garba parties, including United Way, where thousands dance together in perfect harmony long after midnight. Local bazaars offering colorful chaniya cholis and traditional jewelry add further festive fervor to the atmosphere. The city's fervor and beat during these nine nights are simply catching.

Govind Gaur is Founder & CEO of WanderOn