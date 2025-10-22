Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: Guide To Managing Old Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols Post-Puja

After Diwali 2025, many wonder what to do with old Lakshmi-Ganesha idols. Know the right and respectful ways to immerse or preserve them for good fortune.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Diwali 2025: Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with devotion and grandeur on 20 October 2025. Every year, people bring new idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh home for worship, inviting prosperity and positivity. However, once the puja is over, many are left wondering, what should be done with the old idols? According to Hindu beliefs, idols must always be handled with reverence and never discarded carelessly.

Respect And Bid Farewell To The Old Idols

After performing Diwali puja with the new idols, the old ones should not be thrown away or placed casually in the house. Discarding idols of deities is considered inauspicious and disrespectful. Instead, devotees are advised to perform a short prayer or offer flowers before respectfully bidding farewell to the old idols.

Eco-Friendly Immersion At Home Or In Natural Water

Clay idols, often used during Diwali, symbolise purity and renewal. These can be immersed respectfully in a river, pond, or clean water source. Alternatively, if you prefer an eco-friendly option, immerse them at home in a large tub, bucket, or plant pot filled with water. Once the clay dissolves, it can be used to nourish plants, symbolising renewal and gratitude.

When To Reuse Metal Idols

If your Lakshmi-Ganesh idols are made of metal such as gold, silver, or brass, you don’t need to replace them each year. Simply purify them with Ganga water before the next Diwali puja. Metal idols are considered permanent and auspicious, representing stability, prosperity, and divine continuity in the household.

Symbolism Of Idol Immersion

The practice of immersing idols after rituals reflects the Hindu belief in the cycle of life, creation, preservation, and dissolution. It teaches the importance of detachment and respect for nature while ensuring that divinity remains within the home in renewed form every year.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 06:54 PM (IST)
Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Ganesha Idols Old Idols After Diwali
