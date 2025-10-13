Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja To Be Performed On October 21, Know The Ausoicious Timing And More

Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja To Be Performed On October 21, Know The Ausoicious Timing And More

According to scriptures, Lakshmi Puja is a significant ritual of diwali, which is mainly performed during sunset. Check out the time, date, and more.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In Hinduism, the festival of Diwali holds great significance. On this auspicious day, devotees especially worship Goddess Mahalakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. According to scriptures, the most appropriate time for Lakshmi Puja is when the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day) prevails during Pradosh Kaal, which is the period around sunset.

Date And Tithi Of Lakhsmi Puja

As per the Hindu Panchang, Kartik Krishna Chaturdashi will end at 3:45 PM on October 20, 2025, after which Amavasya Tithi will begin. The Amavasya will remain in effect until 5:55 PM on October 21, 2025. This means that the Amavasya Tithi will be present during sunset on October 21. Moreover, the duration of Amavasya extends beyond 10 hours and 30 minutes (three and a half prahar). Since the following Pratipada will also last for a considerable time, October 21, 2025, is determined as the most auspicious day for Diwali and Lakshmi Puja, as per the scriptures.

Scriptural Basis

Ancient texts such as Dharmasindhu, Purushartha-Chintamani, and Nitya Nirnaya state that when Amavasya Tithi prevails during Pradosh Kaal and the night, the Lakshmi Puja should be conducted on that day. Therefore, according to scriptural consensus, Tuesday, October 21, 2025, is the universally accepted and auspicious day for Mahalakshmi Puja.

Regional Observations

  • North India (Delhi, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, etc.): Sunset will occur around 5:45 PM, and Amavasya Tithi will be in effect at that time.
  • Western India (Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, etc.): Sunset will be around 5:55 PM, with Amavasya still prevailing during Pradosh Kaal.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat

The Pradosh Kaal is considered the most sacred period for Mahalakshmi Puja, beginning approximately 24 minutes before sunset and lasting up to 2.5 hours after sunset. Based on this, the best time for Lakshmi Puja in 2025 will be from 5:15 PM to 8:19 PM on October 21, 2025.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lakshmi Puja Goddess Laxmi Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
