Diwali 2025: Bring Prosperity Home By Decorating Your Main Entrance With These Auspicious Items

The festival of Diwali will be celebrated on October 20, 2025, across India with great enthusiasm and devotion. Known as the festival of lights, Diwali is believed to be the day when Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity, visits homes that are clean, bright, and welcoming. Hence, household cleaning and decoration hold special significance during this time. It is believed that adorning the main entrance with certain auspicious symbols and items pleases the Goddess and brings happiness and abundance into the home.

Auspicious Symbols To Welcome Goddess Lakshmi

On Diwali evening, drawing Goddess Lakshmi’s footprints at the main entrance is considered highly auspicious. These footprints are believed to symbolise her arrival and ensure peace, prosperity, and positive energy in the household. Alongside, making Swastik and Om symbols at the doorway enhances the auspiciousness of the home, inviting divine blessings and positivity.

Placing A Kalash And Lighting Diyas

Placing a Kalash (sacred pot) filled with rice near the entrance is also regarded as a powerful symbol of prosperity. As per tradition, this act is believed to attract wealth and divine blessings into the household.

Lighting diyas (lamps) at the main door is another must-do ritual on Diwali night. It is seen as a gesture to welcome Goddess Lakshmi. Lighting diyas filled with ghee or oil brings peace, happiness, and prosperity into the home.

Hanging Torans Or Bandhanwars

Decorating the doorway with torans (door hangings) made from betel leaves, ashoka leaves, or flowers is considered auspicious. Betel leaf torans are believed to ward off negative energies and bring prosperity, while ashoka leaf torans purify the surroundings and keep negativity away. Floral torans not only enhance the beauty of the home but also symbolise joy and festivity.

