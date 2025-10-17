Dhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy And Why This Auspicious Festival Is Celebrated

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionDhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy And Why This Auspicious Festival Is Celebrated

Dhanteras 2025 marks a day for wealth, health, and prosperity with auspicious purchases like gold, silver, copper, and rituals honouring Goddess Lakshmi and Yamaraj.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanteras 2025: Dhanteras 2025, falling on 18 October, marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities and is one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. Traditionally, this day is dedicated to wealth, health, and prosperity, and involves worshipping Goddess Lakshmi for abundance and Yamaraj to ward off untimely death. Apart from the spiritual significance, Dhanteras is also an ideal day for buying metals and other sacred items believed to bring fortune into the household.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know The Significance, Puja Rituals And Auspicious Traditions Of This Sacred Festival

Auspicious Items To Buy On Dhanteras

  • Gold And Silver: Purchasing gold and silver is considered highly auspicious. From coins to jewellery and decorative idols, these metals attract prosperity and positive energy. Families often choose items within their budget while maintaining the sanctity of tradition.
  • Kuber Yantra: Installing a Kuber Yantra in your home or business premises can enhance wealth. Chanting the mantra "ॐ यक्षाय कुबेराय वैश्रवणाय, धन-धान्यधिपतये धन-धान्य समृद्धि मम देहि दापय स्वाहा" 108 times is believed to eliminate financial shortages.
  • Copper And Brass Items: Copper vessels, utensils, or decorative items are auspicious and promote good health. Brass artefacts, used in daily rituals or home decoration, also bring positive energy.
  • New Brooms And Shankh: Buying a new broom symbolises sweeping away negativity and inviting Goddess Lakshmi into the home. Sacred conch shells, when used in daily prayers, protect the household and remove obstacles. Seven-faced Rudraksha beads are also considered powerful for attracting blessings and easing hardships.
  • Ganesh And Lakshmi Idols: Idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi are essential for Dhanteras worship, ensuring wealth, wisdom, and abundance throughout the year.
  • Salt And Coriander: Bringing home salt and coriander is believed to enhance financial growth and eliminate poverty. After worship, whole coriander seeds can be distributed in the courtyard or plants for added blessings.

The Significance Of Dhanteras

  • Rituals For Health And Wealth: Buying new utensils, coins, and precious metals during the right muhurat, coupled with the worship of seven grains—wheat, urad, moong, chana, barley, rice, and lentils—invites prosperity and harmony into the home. Worship of Lord Dhanvantari ensures health and vitality.
  • Goddess Lakshmi And Yamaraj Legends: According to tradition, Goddess Lakshmi once stayed with a poor farmer for twelve years after a divine incident, blessing him with wealth. Following her instructions on Dhanteras, households light lamps, clean their homes, and worship, ensuring that prosperity remains throughout the year. Yamaraj worship protects the family from untimely death and ensures long life. Lighting lamps in the south direction on Dhanteras evening is considered highly auspicious.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras 2025 Dhanteras 2025 Date Dhanteras 2025 Muhurat
