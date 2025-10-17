The festival of Dhanteras, also known as Dhan Trayodashi or Dhanvantari Trayodashi, marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations. It is observed on the Trayodashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. This day is dedicated to the Goddess of Wealth, Goddess Lakshmi, and is considered highly auspicious for purchasing gold, silver, and utensils, symbols of prosperity and good fortune.

Auspicious Timings For Dhanteras 2025

Trayodashi Tithi Begins: October 18, 2025, at 12:18 PM

October 18, 2025, at 12:18 PM Trayodashi Tithi Ends: October 19, 2025, at 1:51 PM

Meaning Behind The Auspicious Rituals:

Buying Utensils On Dhanteras:

According to Hindu beliefs, Dhanteras is celebrated as the day when Lord Dhanvantari, the father of Ayurveda, emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan carrying a pot of nectar. Hence, the tradition of buying utensils on this day began, symbolising health, prosperity, and abundance. It is said that any purchase made on Dhanteras, whether gold, silver, or property, multiplies wealth thirteenfold.

Yam Deep:

Lighting a Yam Deep on Dhanteras evening is believed to protect one from untimely death, disease, and sorrow. As per ancient scriptures, Lord Dhanvantari recommended lighting a lamp for Lord Yam, the God of Death, to ward off premature death.

Rangoli And Welcoming Goddess Lakshmi:

To welcome Goddess Lakshmi, devotees decorate their homes with colorful rangolis and draw tiny footprints at the entrance to symbolise her arrival. Along with Lakshmi, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Kuber are also worshipped on this day. In ancient times, people would prepare milk-based sweets in new utensils and offer them to Lord Dhanvantari as bhog.

Auspicious Items To Use In Puja

Using these sacred items during Dhanteras Puja, attract prosperity and positivity:

Betel Leaves: Considered auspicious as deities are believed to reside in them. Using betel leaves in Dhanteras and Diwali Puja is said to bring good luck.

Considered auspicious as deities are believed to reside in them. Using betel leaves in Dhanteras and Diwali Puja is said to bring good luck. Areca Nut: Symbolic of Lord Brahma, Yama, Varuna, and Indra. Keeping the worshipped supari in your locker after Puja is believed to bring wealth.

Symbolic of Lord Brahma, Yama, Varuna, and Indra. Keeping the worshipped supari in your locker after Puja is believed to bring wealth. Coriander Seeds: Offering whole coriander seeds to Goddess Lakshmi is believed to remove financial troubles.

Offering whole coriander seeds to Goddess Lakshmi is believed to remove financial troubles. Sugar Puffs and Puffed Rice: Favorite offerings of Goddess Lakshmi. Including these in the Puja is said to invite prosperity and resolve problems.

Favorite offerings of Goddess Lakshmi. Including these in the Puja is said to invite prosperity and resolve problems. Oil Lamp: Lighting a diya before the goddess pleases Lord Yama and brings peace.

Lighting a diya before the goddess pleases Lord Yama and brings peace. Camphor: Burning camphor during the Puja of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari eliminates negativity and fills the home with positive energy.

