Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionDhanteras 2025: Know Citywise Puja And Shopping Muhurat For Gold, Silver, And Utensils

Dhanteras 2025: Know Citywise Puja And Shopping Muhurat For Gold, Silver, And Utensils

Check Dhanteras 2025 citywise puja timings and auspicious hours to buy gold, silver, and utensils for wealth, prosperity, and positive energy in your home.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanteras 2025: As Diwali draws near, Dhanteras shines as a highly auspicious day for households across India. In 2025, Dhanteras falls tomorrow, on Saturday, 18 October, marking the beginning of the five-day festival of lights. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, this sacred day is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksh in the Kartik month. It is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth; Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer, and Lord Kuber, the treasurer of the gods.

According to tradition, purchasing valuable items on Dhanteras, including gold, silver, and utensils, invites prosperity, positive energy, and divine blessings into the home.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: 13 Diyas You Must Light And Their Powerful Significance From Yamaraj To Goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat

Performing puja during the correct muhurat is essential to maximise the day’s spiritual benefits. In 2025, the most auspicious time for Dhanteras puja is in the evening between 7:16 PM and 8:20 PM, lasting approximately 1 hour and 4 minutes. This aligns with Pradosh Kaal, which is believed to enhance the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. By performing rituals during this period, households are said to invite wealth, health, and overall prosperity.

Dhanteras 2025 Citywise Shopping Muhurat

Buying gold, silver, or utensils during auspicious hours is a long-standing tradition, thought to protect savings and attract good fortune. Here are the city-specific timings for Dhanteras 2025:

  • New Delhi: 07:16 PM – 08:20 PM
  • Mumbai: 07:49 PM – 08:41 PM
  • Kolkata: 06:41 PM – 07:38 PM
  • Chennai: 07:28 PM – 08:15 PM
  • Bengaluru: 07:39 PM – 08:25 PM
  • Hyderabad: 07:29 PM – 08:20 PM
  • Jaipur: 07:24 PM – 08:26 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 07:44 PM – 08:41 PM
  • Pune: 07:46 PM – 08:38 PM
  • Gurgaon: 07:17 PM – 08:20 PM
  • Chandigarh: 07:14 PM – 08:20 PM
  • Noida: 07:15 PM – 08:19 PM

Amrit Kaal For Gold And Silver Purchases

  • Morning: 08:50 AM – 10:33 AM
  • Late Morning: 11:43 AM – 12:28 PM
  • Evening: 07:16 PM – 08:20 PM

Purchases made during these auspicious hours are believed to safeguard wealth, promote clarity, and bring prosperity into the household. Silver utensils and coins are considered purifying, while brass, copper, and gold items symbolise stability and abundance. Observing these timings ensures that the day’s spiritual significance is maximised, aligning both rituals and shopping with ancient traditions.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 12:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanteras Puja Muhurat Dhanteras 2025 Dhanteras Shopping Muhurat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
Bengaluru Campus Rape Case: Accused Asks Victim If She Needed A Pill
World
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
Pakistan's Defence Minister Says Country Ready For Two-Front War Amid Border Tensions
World
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
'F**K Trump, Free Palestine': Hackers Hijack PA Systems At US, Canadian Airports
World
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Trump’s Ex-National Security Advisor John Bolton Faces Criminal Case Over Classified Documents
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Bihar Election: JDU Releases Second List, Key Leaders Miss Out
Bihar Election: Seat Dispute Persists in Mahagathbandhan, VIP Mukesh Sahani’s Press Meet Postponed
Breaking: Multiple Incidents — Mandsaur Video Case, Chhindwara Theft, Gurgaon Crash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India Activates Taliban-Deoband Channel Before Formal Recognition
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget