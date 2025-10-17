Dhanteras 2025: Know Citywise Puja And Shopping Muhurat For Gold, Silver, And Utensils

Dhanteras 2025: As Diwali draws near, Dhanteras shines as a highly auspicious day for households across India. In 2025, Dhanteras falls tomorrow, on Saturday, 18 October, marking the beginning of the five-day festival of lights. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, this sacred day is celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksh in the Kartik month. It is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth; Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer, and Lord Kuber, the treasurer of the gods.

According to tradition, purchasing valuable items on Dhanteras, including gold, silver, and utensils, invites prosperity, positive energy, and divine blessings into the home.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: 13 Diyas You Must Light And Their Powerful Significance From Yamaraj To Goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras 2025 Puja Muhurat

Performing puja during the correct muhurat is essential to maximise the day’s spiritual benefits. In 2025, the most auspicious time for Dhanteras puja is in the evening between 7:16 PM and 8:20 PM, lasting approximately 1 hour and 4 minutes. This aligns with Pradosh Kaal, which is believed to enhance the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. By performing rituals during this period, households are said to invite wealth, health, and overall prosperity.

Dhanteras 2025 Citywise Shopping Muhurat

Buying gold, silver, or utensils during auspicious hours is a long-standing tradition, thought to protect savings and attract good fortune. Here are the city-specific timings for Dhanteras 2025:

New Delhi: 07:16 PM – 08:20 PM

07:16 PM – 08:20 PM Mumbai: 07:49 PM – 08:41 PM

07:49 PM – 08:41 PM Kolkata: 06:41 PM – 07:38 PM

06:41 PM – 07:38 PM Chennai: 07:28 PM – 08:15 PM

07:28 PM – 08:15 PM Bengaluru: 07:39 PM – 08:25 PM

07:39 PM – 08:25 PM Hyderabad: 07:29 PM – 08:20 PM

07:29 PM – 08:20 PM Jaipur: 07:24 PM – 08:26 PM

07:24 PM – 08:26 PM Ahmedabad: 07:44 PM – 08:41 PM

07:44 PM – 08:41 PM Pune: 07:46 PM – 08:38 PM

07:46 PM – 08:38 PM Gurgaon: 07:17 PM – 08:20 PM

07:17 PM – 08:20 PM Chandigarh: 07:14 PM – 08:20 PM

07:14 PM – 08:20 PM Noida: 07:15 PM – 08:19 PM

Amrit Kaal For Gold And Silver Purchases

Morning: 08:50 AM – 10:33 AM

08:50 AM – 10:33 AM Late Morning: 11:43 AM – 12:28 PM

11:43 AM – 12:28 PM Evening: 07:16 PM – 08:20 PM

Purchases made during these auspicious hours are believed to safeguard wealth, promote clarity, and bring prosperity into the household. Silver utensils and coins are considered purifying, while brass, copper, and gold items symbolise stability and abundance. Observing these timings ensures that the day’s spiritual significance is maximised, aligning both rituals and shopping with ancient traditions.