Dhanteras 2025: Know The Significance Of Buying New Broom On This Day

This Dhanteras, know why buying a new broom is considered auspicious, how to bring it into your home, and the proper way to handle the old broom for prosperity and positive energy.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhanteras, the first festival of the five-day Diwali celebration, is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Dhanvantari. It is considered highly auspicious to buy gold on this day.

Apart from gold, purchasing a new broom is also regarded as extremely lucky. The broom is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi and is believed to sweep away negative energy, bringing positivity and prosperity into the home. Hence, buying a new broom on Dhanteras has become a traditional practice for households across India.

Cleaning The Home Before Dhanteras

Before Dhanteras, it is recommended to thoroughly clean the house and remove the old broom, placing it at a suitable location. On Dhanteras, a new broom is brought into the home. Once brought, it should be tilak-ed and tied with a white thread, a ritual believed to please Goddess Lakshmi and invite wealth and happiness into the house.

How To Bring In The New Broom

While bringing a new broom, it should not be treated as an ordinary object. Bringing it with respect ensures that Goddess Lakshmi’s blessings remain in the home, leading to increased prosperity and abundance.

Handling The Old Broom

It is considered inauspicious to throw the old broom out of the house on Dhanteras. If the old broom was not discarded before the festival, it should not be thrown away today. Instead, it should be stored in another place and can only be disposed of the morning after Diwali, when traditionally women symbolically remove poverty from the house. The old broom should never be burned or thrown in a place that is frequently walked upon.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 01:35 PM (IST)
