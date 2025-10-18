Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Dhanteras 2025: Check Out The Auspicious Shopping Timings, Puja Muhurat, Significance And More

Dhanteras 2025 will be celebrated on October 18. Check the three auspicious muhurats for buying gold and silver, and the ideal puja timing to seek blessings and bring prosperity.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The festival of Dhanteras is celebrated two days before Diwali, marking the beginning of the five-day-long festival of lights. This year, Dhanteras is being observed today on Saturday, October 18, 2025. The day is considered highly auspicious for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health, and Lord Kuber, the god of prosperity. It is also believed that purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras brings long-lasting wealth, much like on Akshaya Tritiya.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Dhanteras falls on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. The festival symbolises the arrival of wealth, good fortune, and positive energy into one’s life. For those planning to shop for gold, silver, or other valuables, or perform puja, knowing the right muhurat (auspicious time) is essential.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know The Significance Of Lighting Yam Deepak And What You Should Avoid Donating Today

18 Hours And 6 Minutes Of Shopping Window This Year

This year, devotees will have ample time for Dhanteras shopping. The auspicious period for purchasing gold and silver begins at 12:18 PM on October 18 and continues until 6:24 AM on October 19, 2025 , giving people more than 18 hours for their purchases.

Auspicious Timings For Buying Gold And Silver

As per belief, any purchase made during the auspicious time on Dhanteras multiplies wealth and prosperity thirteenfold. The three most favorable time slots for gold and silver shopping this year are:

  • First Muhurat: 8:50 AM to 10:33 AM
  • Second Muhurat: 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM
  • Third Muhurat: 7:16 PM to 8:20 PM

Dhanteras Puja Muhurat

On this sacred day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kuber, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Dhanvantari for wealth, prosperity, and health. The most auspicious time for Dhanteras Puja this year will be between 7:12 PM and 9:22 PM.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 10:43 AM (IST)
