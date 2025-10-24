Chhath Puja 2025: Check Out The Puja Samagri List, Ritual Preparations And More

After the grand celebrations of Diwali, preparations for the holy festival of Chhath Puja begin across Bihar, Jharkhand, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and neighboring regions. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, this festival is considered one of the most sacred and disciplined observances in Hindu culture, emphasizing purity, fasting, and self-control.

The four-day celebration begins with Nahay-Khay, followed by Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and concludes with Usha Arghya. This year, Chhath Puja will start on Saturday, October 25, 2025, with Nahay-Khay. The second day, October 28, will be observed as Kharna, followed by Sandhya Arghya on October 29, and Usha Arghya (morning offering) on the same day, marking the end of the four-day fast.

Chhath Puja Samagri List

To perform the rituals with devotion and completeness, devotees prepare a range of traditional items. Here’s a complete list of essentials needed for Chhath Puja:

Bamboo baskets or soops

Sugarcane sticks

Coconut, apples, bananas, guavas, lemons, custard apples, sweet potatoes, radishes, and carrots

New rice (Arwa), flour, jaggery, ghee, semolina (sooji), and chana dal

Traditional offerings like Thekua, jaggery sweets, and dry fruits

Diya (lamps), camphor, incense sticks, dhoop, flowers, kumkum, yellow sindoor, cloves, cardamom, sandalwood, rice grains (akshat), gangajal, and a water-filled copper or brass pot (lota)

Betel leaves, turmeric, sweets, sacred thread (kalawa), new saree, mango wood, ghee, and clay stove (mitti ka chulha)

These items are arranged beautifully in bamboo baskets during the Arghya rituals offered to the setting and rising Sun.

Chhath Puja 2025: Cultural And Spiritual Importance

Chhath Puja holds immense significance in Indian tradition as a symbol of faith, purity, and devotion to nature. It is one of the few festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, the source of life and energy. The festival also embodies discipline, gratitude, and environmental balance, as all rituals are performed with natural and eco-friendly materials.

Celebrated from Kartik Shukla Chaturthi to Kartik Shukla Saptami, Chhath Puja follows right after the Diwali festivities. During this time, devotees, especially women observing the fast, undertake a 36-hour-long nirjala vrat (without food or water) to pray for the well-being, prosperity, and longevity of their family members.