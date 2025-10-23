Bhai Dooj 2025: Know The Mythological Story Behind This Sacred Festival

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj is a sacred festival that celebrates the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Observed just after Diwali, this special occasion is marked by love, devotion, and the exchange of blessings.

Unlike Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie a protective thread on their brother’s wrist, Bhai Dooj focuses on a ceremonial tika applied on the brother’s forehead, symbolising his long life, prosperity, and protection from negative energies. It is a festival deeply rooted in mythology and religious traditions, making it an integral part of Hindu culture.

Religious Significance Of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is far more than a social tradition. This festival carries profound religious meaning. The festival commemorates Yami’s devotion to her brother Yamaraj and serves as a reminder of familial responsibilities. Applying tika on the brother’s forehead symbolises the protection of his life force and ensures the removal of negative energies. The ritual also aligns with Hindu cosmology, highlighting the balance between life and death, devotion and duty. Through these ceremonies, families pass down moral values, faith, and the importance of sibling bonds from one generation to the next.

The Mythological Tale Of Yamaraj And Yami

The legend of Yamaraj and Yami provides the foundation for Bhai Dooj celebrations. As per ancient scriptures, Yami invited her brother Yamaraj to her home on the auspicious day, offering him respect, a ceremonial meal, and a protective tika on his forehead. Pleased with her devotion, Yamaraj granted her a boon: sisters performing this ritual annually would never face the fear of losing their brothers prematurely.

This story not only reinforces the sanctity of the brother-sister relationship but also highlights the cultural emphasis on prayers, rituals, and divine blessings, which are observed across India and Nepal even today.