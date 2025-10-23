Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionBhai Dooj 2025: Know The Mythological Story Behind This Sacred Festival

Bhai Dooj 2025: Know The Mythological Story Behind This Sacred Festival

Read the fascinating mythological story of Bhai Dooj 2025, its religious significance, and how this brother-sister festival is celebrated across India.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhai Dooj 2025: Bhai Dooj is a sacred festival that celebrates the timeless bond between brothers and sisters. Observed just after Diwali, this special occasion is marked by love, devotion, and the exchange of blessings.

Unlike Raksha Bandhan, where sisters tie a protective thread on their brother’s wrist, Bhai Dooj focuses on a ceremonial tika applied on the brother’s forehead, symbolising his long life, prosperity, and protection from negative energies. It is a festival deeply rooted in mythology and religious traditions, making it an integral part of Hindu culture.

ALSO READ: Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Out The Exact Date, Puja Muhurat, Rituals, And Zodiac-Sign Wise Gift Ideas

Religious Significance Of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj is far more than a social tradition. This festival carries profound religious meaning. The festival commemorates Yami’s devotion to her brother Yamaraj and serves as a reminder of familial responsibilities. Applying tika on the brother’s forehead symbolises the protection of his life force and ensures the removal of negative energies. The ritual also aligns with Hindu cosmology, highlighting the balance between life and death, devotion and duty. Through these ceremonies, families pass down moral values, faith, and the importance of sibling bonds from one generation to the next.

The Mythological Tale Of Yamaraj And Yami

The legend of Yamaraj and Yami provides the foundation for Bhai Dooj celebrations. As per ancient scriptures, Yami invited her brother Yamaraj to her home on the auspicious day, offering him respect, a ceremonial meal, and a protective tika on his forehead. Pleased with her devotion, Yamaraj granted her a boon: sisters performing this ritual annually would never face the fear of losing their brothers prematurely.

This story not only reinforces the sanctity of the brother-sister relationship but also highlights the cultural emphasis on prayers, rituals, and divine blessings, which are observed across India and Nepal even today.

[Dislaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bhai Dooj Significance Bhai Dooj 2025 Bhai Dooj Mythological Story Yamaraj Yami
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
Mahagathbandhan Reaches Consensus In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav To Be CM Face: Sources
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget