Indian music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have officially confirmed that their much-anticipated November 24 wedding has been called off. What began as a temporary postponement due to a medical emergency has now resulted in the couple parting ways, with both issuing individual statements on Sunday.

The wedding was earlier delayed after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was suddenly hospitalised, followed by Palash being admitted a day later. Online speculation since then amplified dramatically, with unverified rumours claiming infidelity — something the couple did not address directly but clearly dismissed as baseless.

Unfollowing Each Other Fuels Online Buzz

Shortly after releasing their clarifications, both Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving the first public indication that the separation was final.

Interestingly, Palash has retained the viral proposal video on his social media — the grand moment when he proposed to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue where the Indian women’s team lifted the 2025 World Cup trophy.

Smriti, however, has removed all engagement and wedding-related content, including the same proposal clip.

Palash Muchhal’s Statement: “I have decided to move on”

In his Instagram Story, Palash wrote: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Addressing the rumours circulating online, he added: “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully… Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

His mother later told Hindustan Times that Palash’s bond with Smriti’s father was extremely close, and he had insisted the wedding rituals should only resume after her father recovered.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms: “The wedding is called off”

Smriti also issued a dignified statement on Instagram:

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life… I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.”

Appealing for privacy, she said: “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families… allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Reaffirming her commitment to cricket, Smriti added: “I believe there is a higher purpose… for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible… It's time to move forward.”