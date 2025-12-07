Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPalash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Call Off Wedding; Couple Issues Separate Statements After Rumours Spread

Palash Muchhal & Smriti Mandhana Call Off Wedding; Couple Issues Separate Statements After Rumours Spread

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana officially cancel their wedding after medical emergencies and online speculation. Both share heartfelt statements urging privacy and clarity.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Dec 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Indian music composer Palash Muchhal and Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana have officially confirmed that their much-anticipated November 24 wedding has been called off. What began as a temporary postponement due to a medical emergency has now resulted in the couple parting ways, with both issuing individual statements on Sunday.

The wedding was earlier delayed after Smriti’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was suddenly hospitalised, followed by Palash being admitted a day later. Online speculation since then amplified dramatically, with unverified rumours claiming infidelity — something the couple did not address directly but clearly dismissed as baseless.

Unfollowing Each Other Fuels Online Buzz

Shortly after releasing their clarifications, both Palash and Smriti unfollowed each other on Instagram, giving the first public indication that the separation was final.

Interestingly, Palash has retained the viral proposal video on his social media — the grand moment when he proposed to Smriti at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the venue where the Indian women’s team lifted the 2025 World Cup trophy.

Smriti, however, has removed all engagement and wedding-related content, including the same proposal clip.

Palash Muchhal’s Statement: “I have decided to move on”

In his Instagram Story, Palash wrote: “I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship.”

Addressing the rumours circulating online, he added: “Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully… Our words can wound in ways we may never understand.”

His mother later told Hindustan Times that Palash’s bond with Smriti’s father was extremely close, and he had insisted the wedding rituals should only resume after her father recovered.

Smriti Mandhana Confirms: “The wedding is called off”

Smriti also issued a dignified statement on Instagram:

“Over the past few weeks there has been plenty of speculation around my life… I need to clarify that the wedding is called off. I would like to close this matter here and implore all of you to do the same.”

Appealing for privacy, she said: “I request you to please respect the privacy of both families… allow us the space to process and move on at our own pace.”

Reaffirming her commitment to cricket, Smriti added: “I believe there is a higher purpose… for me that has always been representing my country at the highest level. I hope to continue to play and win trophies for India for as long as possible… It's time to move forward.”

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Smriti Mandhana Palash Muchhal Smriti Mandhana Father Health Palash Muchhal Statement DY Patil Proposal Video
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
IndiGo 'Promises' To Fix Flight Operations By This Date-Travellers Finally Get A Timeline
Cities
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe — Updates
Goa Nightclub Fire: FIR Against Owner, Manager As Toll Rises To 25; CM Orders Magisterial Probe
India
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
PM Modi To Lead Vande Mataram Debate In Lok Sabha Tomorrow
Cities
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Delhi Continues To Breathe 'Very Poor' Air As Battle With Smog Continues; AQI At 304
Advertisement

Videos

IndiGo Crisis: Indigo Flight Crisis Continues, Hundreds of Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded at Major Airports
Breaking: Goa Club Fire Claims 25 Lives, Raises Big Questions on Safety Audits
Himachal Tragedy: Mud-House Collapse at Wedding Injures 25 Women in Chamba
Goa Nightclub Fire: Manager Arrested, FIR Filed Against Owner After 25 Deaths
Breaking: Daylight Chaos in Haridwar as Two Groups Clash Near School
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion| India To Add Teeth To Its Nuclear Triad
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget