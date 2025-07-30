Amarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu On July 31 Due To Inclement Weather

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAmarnath Yatra Suspended From Jammu On July 31 Due To Inclement Weather

The authorities have suspended the Amarnath Yatra from Jammu starting July 31 due to inclement weather and heavy rains affecting the yatra routes and base camps in Kashmir.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 04:03 PM (IST)

Jammu, Jul 30 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday announced that the Amarnath Yatra will be suspended from Jammu on Thursday due to the inclement weather conditions. "In view of the inclement weather conditions on the yatra routes, as an abundant precaution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on July 31," Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said.

He further said that due to heavy rains in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps in Kashmir has been affected. "Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu on July 31," he said.

Kumar further said that pilgrims shall be kept informed about the situation in due course of time.

So far, more than 3.93 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine during the Amarnath Yatra, he said.

Amarnath Yatra continued from Jammu amid heavy rains as another batch of more than 1300 pilgrims left from here on Wednesday for the twin base camps of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amarnath Yatra
