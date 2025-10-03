Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Significance For Children’s Wellbeing

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Ahoi Ashtami is a significant Hindu fasting ritual observed by mothers for the wellbeing and long life of their children. Much like Karwa Chauth is performed for husbands, Ahoi Ashtami fasting is dedicated to the protection, health, and prosperity of sons. This year, Ahoi Ashtami falls on 13 October 2025, and involves fasting from sunrise to evening, culminating in star worship.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Muhurat

Kartik Krishna Ashtami Begins: 13 October 2025, 12:24 PM

13 October 2025, 12:24 PM Ends: 14 October 2025, 11:09 AM

14 October 2025, 11:09 AM Puja Muhurat: 5:53 PM – 7:08 PM

5:53 PM – 7:08 PM Star Viewing Time: 6:17 PM

6:17 PM Moonrise: 11:20 PM

Mothers observe fasts from early morning till evening. The puja concludes after gazing at stars, though some traditions perform it after moon sighting. This ritual is also called Ahoi Aathami.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

On this day, mothers abstain from food and water from dawn until dusk. They pray for the wellbeing of their children, completing the fast after observing stars in the evening sky. Essential steps include:

Placing Ahoi Mata’s image and the vrat katha book before the puja setup.

Performing rituals with items like a water-filled pot, Ganga water, flowers, incense, ghee lamp, roli, kalawa, uncooked rice, cow milk, and karwa.

Decorating with red chunari, bindi, sindoor, kohl, chudi, and alta for the ceremony.

In this vrat, mothers use the Syahu Mala. It is a traditional mala which basically features a silver locket. It is worshipped and tied around the neck after puja. It is kept for five days until Diwali. This sacred accessory is believed to bless children with longevity. Astrologically, the silver locket strengthens the position of the moon and symbolises peace.