Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Know Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, And Significance For Children’s Wellbeing

Celebrate Ahoi Ashtami 2025 on 13 October with fasting, star worship, and rituals for children’s long life. Get puja timings, preparation guide, and essential items.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Ahoi Ashtami is a significant Hindu fasting ritual observed by mothers for the wellbeing and long life of their children. Much like Karwa Chauth is performed for husbands, Ahoi Ashtami fasting is dedicated to the protection, health, and prosperity of sons. This year, Ahoi Ashtami falls on 13 October 2025, and involves fasting from sunrise to evening, culminating in star worship.

ALSO READ: Dhanteras 2025: Know What To Buy On This Auspicious Day And Its Significance

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Muhurat

  • Kartik Krishna Ashtami Begins: 13 October 2025, 12:24 PM
  • Ends: 14 October 2025, 11:09 AM
  • Puja Muhurat: 5:53 PM – 7:08 PM
  • Star Viewing Time: 6:17 PM
  • Moonrise: 11:20 PM

Mothers observe fasts from early morning till evening. The puja concludes after gazing at stars, though some traditions perform it after moon sighting. This ritual is also called Ahoi Aathami.

Ahoi Ashtami Vrat 2025 Puja Vidhi

  • On this day, mothers abstain from food and water from dawn until dusk. They pray for the wellbeing of their children, completing the fast after observing stars in the evening sky. Essential steps include:
  • Placing Ahoi Mata’s image and the vrat katha book before the puja setup.
  • Performing rituals with items like a water-filled pot, Ganga water, flowers, incense, ghee lamp, roli, kalawa, uncooked rice, cow milk, and karwa.
  • Decorating with red chunari, bindi, sindoor, kohl, chudi, and alta for the ceremony.

In this vrat, mothers use the Syahu Mala. It is a traditional mala which basically features a silver locket. It is worshipped and tied around the neck after puja. It is kept for five days until Diwali. This sacred accessory is believed to bless children with longevity. Astrologically, the silver locket strengthens the position of the moon and symbolises peace.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Ahoi Ashtami Muhurat Ahoi Ashtami Puja Vidhi Ahoi Ashtami Vrat
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
'F-16, JF-17 Among 5 Pak Fighter Jets Shot Down During Op Sindoor': IAF Chief
Bareilly On High Alert Ahead Of Friday Prayers, Internet Suspended For 48 Hours Amid 'I Love Muhammad' Row
