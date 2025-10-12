Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Know Auspicious Yogs Forming This Year, Rituals, Puja Vidhi, And More

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Ahoi Ashtami, a revered Hindu festival, is celebrated with deep devotion by mothers seeking the long life, happiness, and prosperity of their children. Falling this year on 13 October 2025, the festival gains special significance as it coincides with two rare and auspicious yogs, Ravi Pushya Yog and Sarvartha Siddhi Yog. According to the Hindu Panchang, this divine combination removes negative influences and amplifies the blessings of Ahoi Mata, making it an especially powerful day for prayer and rituals.

Ahoi Mata Puja Vidhi And Kalash Sthapana

The day begins with the installation of a Kalash (sacred pot) filled with water, placed before Ahoi Mata’s image. The mouth of the Kalash is adorned with a Swastik made of sindoor symbolising purity and auspiciousness. Essential puja items include rice, radish, water chestnuts, eight puris, and eight sweet puas, representing completeness and devotion. These offerings symbolise maternal love and gratitude, forming an essential part of the ritual.

Puja Rituals And The Sacred Story

Before beginning the prayers, mothers light a lamp and prepare to offer devotion using roli (red powder), rice, and milk-rice. The Ahoi Mata Katha, the story that honours motherhood and divine protection, is recited with utmost faith while holding wheat grains and flowers in hand. Listening to this story is believed to attract Ahoi Mata’s blessings for children’s safety, longevity, and prosperity.

Evening Aarti And Vrat Paran

After completing the puja, mothers perform Ahoi Mata’s aarti and pray for the happiness and well-being of their children. Once the stars appear in the evening sky, they offer water as arghya to the stars and conclude their fast with devotion. The ideal Ahoi Ashtami puja muhurat this year will be between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM, while the Ahoi Ashtami tithi begins on 13 October at 12:24 PM and ends on 14 October at 11:09 AM. Observing the vrat with faith during this time is believed to bring abundant blessings, peace, and prosperity.