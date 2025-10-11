Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNews'UP Will Expand Trade With 10 New Countries': Yogi Adityanath Sends Strong Message To Trump On Tariffs

'UP Will Expand Trade With 10 New Countries': Yogi Adityanath Sends Strong Message To Trump On Tariffs

The Chief Minister added that the imposition of US tariffs should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a setback. “Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them."

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 03:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, sending a stern message to the United States over its recent tariffs on Indian goods. Assuring exporters of complete government backing, he said there was no reason to fear such trade barriers. Calling the situation an opportunity in disguise, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would respond by strengthening its export network and expanding trade links with new global markets through emerging free trade agreements. 

The Chief Minister added that the imposition of US tariffs should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a setback. “Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that’s just one country’s decision. We are rapidly moving towards free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries,” he said.

CM Yogi also announced the formation of a high-level committee to assess the impact of tariffs and provide assistance to exporters.

The Chief Minister further stated that the government’s goal was to take the carpet industry to new heights and open pathways to 10 new international markets. “Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright,” he added.

He also distributed loans to beneficiaries of various MSME and welfare schemes during the event.

Recalling the industry’s revival, Adityanath said Bhadohi’s carpet trade was once on the verge of collapse. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalised, and the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart became a global hub,” he said.

While the first expo drew only a handful of international buyers, this year 300–400 buyers from 88 countries attended, reflecting the growing global demand for handmade Bhadohi carpets.

He credited the success to state initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and MSME schemes, which have given global recognition to local crafts such as Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brassware, Firozabad glass, and Varanasi silk. “When the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined Uttar Pradesh would achieve exports exceeding two lakh crore rupees, but today that milestone has been achieved,” Adityanath said.

Highlighting the sector’s role in employment and empowerment, the Chief Minister said the carpet industry now employs 25-30 lakh artisans and generates around 17,000 crore rupees in annual exports. “It has also become a key driver of women’s empowerment, with many women artisans working from home,” he added.

Calling Bhadohi a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s economic strength, Adityanath said, “Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP’s identity.”

He also announced that Swadeshi Fairs will be held in all 75 districts during Diwali, featuring special stalls dedicated to Bhadohi carpets and other ODOP products.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump YOGI ADITYANATH US Tariffs Donald Trump.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
'Ground All Air India Boeing 787s Immediately': Pilots’ Federation Raises Safety Alarm
World
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
'Exceptional Health': Doctor Says Trump, 79, Has 'Cardiac Age' 14 Years Younger
Bihar
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Bihar NDA Candidate List To Be Out Today? BJP Leaders Reach Delhi Ahead Of Core Committee Meet
Trending
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
'Go Back To India': Woman Faces Racist Attack On Dublin Street, Shares Video Online — Watch 
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election 2025: 'It is difficult to save self-respect in BJP', Says MLA Mishrilal As He Resigns From BJP
Pakistan Marshal Munir Panics As Taliban Poses Threat | ABP News
Tejashwi Proposes Merging Party with RJD, Pashupati Calls Emergency Meeting | ABP News
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Seat-Sharing Faces Hurdle, Leaders Manjhi-Kushwaha Still Upset | ABP News
Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal Arrested By ED Over Fake Bank Guarantees, Invoicing Fraud | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Are You Training AI Without Knowing It
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget