Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the 49th International Kaleen Mela and the 4th Carpet Expo in Bhadohi, sending a stern message to the United States over its recent tariffs on Indian goods. Assuring exporters of complete government backing, he said there was no reason to fear such trade barriers. Calling the situation an opportunity in disguise, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would respond by strengthening its export network and expanding trade links with new global markets through emerging free trade agreements.

The Chief Minister added that the imposition of US tariffs should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a setback. “Whenever challenges arise, they bring opportunities with them. The US has imposed tariffs, but that’s just one country’s decision. We are rapidly moving towards free trade agreements with the UAE, UK, and other nations, which will open new avenues for our industries,” he said.

CM Yogi also announced the formation of a high-level committee to assess the impact of tariffs and provide assistance to exporters.

#WATCH | Bhadohi: While addressing the 49th edition of India Carpet Expo and 4th edition of Bhadohi Carpet Expo, UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, "...The Bhadohi cluster is a major hub of carpet manufacturing in the country... India Carpet Expo has been organised continuously for the… pic.twitter.com/N3RdBwxYSu — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2025

The Chief Minister further stated that the government’s goal was to take the carpet industry to new heights and open pathways to 10 new international markets. “Our goal is not just to save the industry but to take it to new heights. When one country imposes tariffs, we will open pathways to 10 new countries. This is the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We should not fear challenges but turn them into opportunities. The government is with you, and your future is bright,” he added.

He also distributed loans to beneficiaries of various MSME and welfare schemes during the event.

Recalling the industry’s revival, Adityanath said Bhadohi’s carpet trade was once on the verge of collapse. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the carpet clusters of Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi were revitalised, and the Bhadohi Carpet Expo Mart became a global hub,” he said.

While the first expo drew only a handful of international buyers, this year 300–400 buyers from 88 countries attended, reflecting the growing global demand for handmade Bhadohi carpets.

He credited the success to state initiatives like One District One Product (ODOP) and MSME schemes, which have given global recognition to local crafts such as Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brassware, Firozabad glass, and Varanasi silk. “When the ODOP initiative began in 2017, no one imagined Uttar Pradesh would achieve exports exceeding two lakh crore rupees, but today that milestone has been achieved,” Adityanath said.

Highlighting the sector’s role in employment and empowerment, the Chief Minister said the carpet industry now employs 25-30 lakh artisans and generates around 17,000 crore rupees in annual exports. “It has also become a key driver of women’s empowerment, with many women artisans working from home,” he added.

Calling Bhadohi a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s economic strength, Adityanath said, “Before 2014, this industry was nearly dying, but today it has become UP’s identity.”

He also announced that Swadeshi Fairs will be held in all 75 districts during Diwali, featuring special stalls dedicated to Bhadohi carpets and other ODOP products.