X Suffers Fresh Outage As Users Report Widespread Login Issues-Here’s How The Internet Reacted

X.com (formerly Twitter) experienced another disruption on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users across the country unable to access their accounts. Outage tracker Downdetector recorded over 1,000 complaints, indicating a broad technical malfunction affecting the platform.

Several users also complained that both the website and mobile app were loading unusually slowly, while in many cases pages failed to load altogether, with repeated login attempts proving unsuccessful.

Here's How The Internet Reacted

Several reactions started pouring in as X was down on Tuesday.

One user mentioned, "X is down, Cloudflare is down Pack up people, day is over."

Several X users pointed out that AWS was spiking too.

The primary reason for X being dow was Cloudfare maintenance. According to this post Cloudfare was scheduled to perform maintenance in LAX (Los Angeles) datacenter on 2025-11-18 between 10:00 and 14:000 UTC.

The user further added the caption, "Twitter is down due to Cloudflare maintenance Met my family today for the first time in decades they chill."

Several others posted memes around the social media app and Cloudfare being down including one which said, "Cloudfare went down globally for a few minutes and...Everyone loses their minds."