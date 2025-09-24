Zelenskyy Urges China To Pressure Russia To End Ukraine War, Slams Beijing's Silence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky used a high-profile appearance at the UN Security Council on Tuesday to call on China to play a decisive role in ending Russia’s war in Ukraine. Speaking directly to Beijing’s representatives, he argued that Moscow is now heavily reliant on Chinese support and suggested that Beijing holds the power to force Russia to halt its invasion.

"China is also represented here, a powerful nation on which Russia now depends completely," Zelensky told the council, where China is a permanent member. "If China truly wanted this war to stop, it could compel Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin’s Russia is nothing."

He added that Beijing too often "stays silent and distant instead of active for peace," underscoring Kyiv’s frustration with China’s posture since the conflict began.

China Rejects Claims Of Supplying Russia’s War Effort

Beijing has repeatedly denied accusations that it provides material support to Russia’s military campaign. Instead, Chinese officials emphasise their position as a neutral actor seeking to mediate.

"Since the first day of the crisis, China has been upholding an objective, impartial position calling for a cessation of hostilities and advocating for peace talks towards a political settlement," said Geng Shuang, China’s deputy ambassador to the UN.

Despite those assurances, Ukraine has long accused China of supplying dual-use goods that can aid Russia’s war effort, while also continuing to buy large volumes of Russian energy.

Washington Pressures Beijing

The call from Kyiv came just hours after sharp words from Washington. On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump criticised China and India for their role in sustaining Russia’s wartime economy, pointing specifically to their purchase of Russian oil.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil," Trump said, arguing that their energy trade with Moscow helps finance the conflict in Ukraine.