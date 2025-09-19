Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Will Rebuild Even Bigger': Lashkar Commander Confirms Strike On Muridke Terrorist Camp In Op Sindoor

‘Will Rebuild Even Bigger’: Lashkar Commander Confirms Strike On Muridke Terrorist Camp In Op Sindoor

Lashkar-e-Taiba commander admits on video that India’s Operation Sindoor destroyed the Muridke terror camp, vows to rebuild it bigger, highlighting Pakistan’s false claims of no damage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 04:24 PM (IST)

Social media has surfaced with another video which claims to feature a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, Qaasim, who dismissed the statement of the Pakistan government saying there is no damage done by the Indian strikes during Operation Sindoor. Moreover, they said there is no terrorist facility in the region.

Qaasim, in his video proof, was seen standing amid the ruins of the Markaz Taiba camp in Muridke, Punjab province, and he acknowledged the role of this very terrorist facility in training terrorists.

He said, “I am standing in front of the Markaz Taiba in Muridke… it was destroyed in the attack during Operation Sindoor. We will rebuild it and make it even bigger,” in the clip.

While ABP LIVE English could not independently verify the video’s authenticity, the commander’s statements are notable for their detail and boldness.

Qaasim also claimed that the camp had produced numerous fighters, including Mujahideens and Talaba, and vowed to expand it further. “From here, big names in Mujahideen were trained and achieved Faiz (Victory),” he added.

Yesterday, social media and the OSINT (Open-Source Intelligence) handles were also filled with the video of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, who admitted the destruction of the Markaz Subhan Allah headquarters in Bahawalpur during the same operation. Kashmiri acknowledged that the strike killed members of JeM chief Masood Azhar’s family.

Social media posts have highlighted the significance of these admissions, stating: “After Jaish commander Ilyas Kashmiri, now Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Qaasim has exposed Pakistan’s lies about the Muridke terror camps. He admits terrorists trained here and even boasts of rebuilding a larger camp. He is also calling on youth to join Daura-e-Suffa, a jihadi training program combining basic combat and religious indoctrination.”

These videos prove the lies of the Pakistan government about having no damage on May 7 and also about not having terrorist facilities in their state. The Indian Air Force and the Army showed proof of drone strikes through satellite images of attacks on nine terrorist facilities in Pakistan and the PoK. Operation Sindoor was launched after Pakistan state-sponsored terrorists killed more than 20 civilians on April 22 in Pahalgam.

Inside the Muridke Terror Training Camp

In another segment of the video, Qaasim appeals directly to youths to enroll in the Daura-e-Suffa program at Markaz Taiba. Established in 2000, the Markaz Taiba complex has served as LeT’s key training center, hosting arms drills, physical training, and radicalisation sessions for recruits from Pakistan and abroad, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur, operational since 2015, functioned as JeM’s main training and indoctrination hub. The facility has been linked to multiple terror attacks, including the February 14, 2019, Pulwama strike.

The emergence of these videos from top terror commanders highlights the vulnerability of these networks and challenges Pakistan’s official denials, putting the spotlight on the ongoing battle against cross-border terrorism.

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 04:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cross Border Terrorism Lashkar -e- Taiba Operation Sindoor India Airstrike Muridke Camp Terror Camp Destroyed Militant Training Jihadist Recruitment Qaasim Statement
