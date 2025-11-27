Who Is Rahmanullah Lakanwal? The Afghan Migrant Linked To Targeted US National Guard Attack

Federal investigators have identified the suspect in the shocking Washington, D.C. shooting that left two National Guard members critically injured as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the United States in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome.

A senior official from the Justice Department confirmed that the attack is now being investigated as a possible act of terrorism. The incident, which unfolded just blocks from the White House, has sent shockwaves through the city and intensified national conversations around security and immigration.

According to a report from CNN, Lakanwal had overstayed his visa and was living in the United States illegally at the time of the attack. His immigration status, along with the circumstances surrounding his arrival in the country, has quickly become a flashpoint in the political fallout following the shooting.

Authorities revealed that after arriving in the U.S. through the federal resettlement initiative launched by the Biden administration following the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Lakanwal was initially resettled in Bellingham, Washington. Investigators currently believe he acted alone, and no confirmed motive has yet emerged.

What We Know About The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal?

Lakanwal’s arrival in the United States through Operation Allies Welcome is now under intense scrutiny. The program was created to provide refuge to Afghan allies and evacuees after the Taliban reclaimed control of Afghanistan. However, officials say Lakanwal later overstayed his legal permission to remain in the country and had been living unlawfully.

Law enforcement sources told reporters that Lakanwal waited near the Farragut West Metro Station before launching the attack shortly after 2:15 pm local time. He allegedly emerged suddenly from around a corner and opened fire at close range. The first victim, a female National Guard member, was reportedly shot in the chest and then in the head. He then turned his weapon on a second guardsman, firing several rounds.

The violence ended when a third guard stationed nearby reacted swiftly, engaging the suspect and bringing the rampage to a halt.

Both wounded Guard members were rushed to a nearby hospital and remain in critical condition.

Reports from NBC indicate that the FBI is leading the terrorism inquiry, although officials have not publicly confirmed what may have driven the attack. Investigators continue to operate on the belief that Lakanwal acted alone.

During the confrontation, the suspect was struck four times by gunfire. Witnesses said emergency responders worked frantically at the scene, removing much of his clothing as they attempted to stabilize him before transporting him to hospital. Authorities are now combing through his background, movements, and potential connections in an effort to determine whether the attack was impulsive or planned.

How The DC Shooting Unfolded?

The shooting erupted on Wednesday afternoon near one of the most heavily secured areas in the country, where armed National Guard soldiers were conducting routine patrols. Without warning, officials said, the suspect opened fire, striking two service members in rapid succession.

A third guardsman nearby responded immediately, neutralizing the threat after a brief exchange of gunfire. Lakanwal was wounded multiple times during the confrontation and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital under heavy security. Witnesses described a chaotic scene as emergency crews rushed to contain the damage and save lives.