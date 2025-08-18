Who is Krishangi Meshram? Indian-Origin Law Graduate Becomes Youngest Solicitor In UK At 21

Indian-origin law graduate Krishangi Meshram etched her name in history as the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent times, adding yet another accolade to her exceptional journey at the age of 21.

According to a report published in Open University News, Meshram earned the title at the age of 21. Her story was also published in The Law Society Gazette.

Who Is Krishangi Meshram?

Born in India, Meshram was raised in West Bengal, where she was brought up in the ISKCON Mayapur community. She is currently living in the United Arab Emirates.





Meshram completed her secondary education at an international school in Mayapur at 15, following which se enrolled in a law degree at The Open University in Milton Keynes.





She graduated at the age of 18 with a First Class Honours Degree in Law, becoming the youngest ever OU Law graduate. She then secured a role with an international law firm in 2022.





According to ther LinkedIn profile, Meshram has already worked in Singapore and is exploring opportunities in the UAE and UK.





Her areas of legal interest include artificial intelligence, fintech, blockchain, and private client services such as wills and probate. She has also pursued global programmes at Harvard Online.





Meshram has a desire to specialise in legal services for businesses and private clients. Her long-term ambition is to work with leading law firms in the UK or UAE, focusing on emerging digital technologies, OU News stated.

Meshram credited the university for her success, saying, "I'm incredibly thankful that The Open University gave me the opportunity to begin my LLB studies at the age of 15," she said. "It was during my studies that I not only laid the academic foundation for my legal career but also discovered a deep and lasting passion for the law."

The Open University spoke of her achievement in a feature titled "Law grad Krishangi makes history once again."

Her parents expressed pride at the news of their daughter making history as the youngest solicitors in the UK. "We are very proud of Krishangi's achievement. When she started on this journey, we encouraged her to give it her best shot, but we couldn't have anticipated such a remarkable outcome," Times Of India quoted them as saying.