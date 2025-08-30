Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday released an unseen video from the Hamas-led October 7 attack amid the mounting international criticism over its ongoing assault on Gaza. Standing alongside a bereaved mother, Sabine Tassa, whose family was a victim of the assault, Netanyahu said that the move was aimed at reminding the world of the brutality endured by Israel.

The black-and-white CCTV footage shows the assault on the Tassa family in the southern community of Netiv Haasara, just north of Gaza. The video was part of te 45-minute compliation of clips from the October 7 attack on Israel, but did not release publicly.

Sabine Tassa lost her husband and eldest son on October 7.

What The Clip Shows

The clip captures Gil Tassa and his children, Koren and Shay, rushing into a shelter moments before a Hamas fighter throws a grenade inside. As smoke and flames erupt, the assailants force their way in.

Moments later, Gil is seen lying lifeless on the ground, while the two boys are moved into the family's kitchen, dressed in their underwear. The kicthen is splattered with blood stains.

As a Hamas militant enters the kitchen, one of the boys stands up and says, "Please, please, please. Let me go home!” He then cries, “My dad! My dad!”

The Hamas militant then opens the refrigerator, grabs a bottle of Coca-Cola, closes the door to the refrigerator and walks outside. Meanwhile, the boy continues to cry, saying “I want my mom.”

The footage also records a frantic exchange between the two brothers, with Shay telling Koren: “I can only see with one eye.”

Gil’s 17-year-old son Or was not present at the house that morning. According to CNN, he was killed separately on Zikim beach while he was on his way for fishing to the to the Zikim beach with his friends.

Koren and Shay later escaped to their mother Sabine’s nearby home, where they hid until being rescued.

'We'll Destroy Hamas'

In a pre-recorded segment, Netanyahu said: “To the leaders who vilify Israel, I say, 'Watch this film.' To the terrorists of Hamas who vow to repeat the October 7 massacre again and again, I say, 'We won’t let you do it'.”

“We’ll destroy Hamas. We’ll bring our hostages home because we remember October 7. And so should you,” he added.

Netanyahu also praised Sabine for her resolve. “Sabine’s courage shames these terrorist cowards. She and her children carry scars that I’m afraid will never heal, yet she stands tall with dignity, with strength,” he said.

He later took to X to post about his meeting with Sabine and wrote: “My wife and I met last night with Sabine Tassa. Out of a deep sense of mission, Sabine decided to join the explanatory efforts of the State of Israel, and to allow the presentation of some of the shocking documentation filmed in her family’s home. The video is extremely difficult to watch, but it is necessary for the world to understand: Israel will not allow Hamas to repeat the horrors of October 7.”

רעייתי ואני נפגשנו אמש עם סבין תעסה, ששכלה את בן זוגה ובנה בטבח ה-7 באוקטובר.

במהלך המפגש, סבין שיתפה אותנו בכאב ובמציאות הקשה של חייה מאז אותו יום – על הילדים שנפגעו, על השיקום הקשה שהיא ומשפחתה עוברים, ועל האומץ שנדרש לה לקום בכל בוקר ולהמשיך הלאה.



מתוך תחושת שליחות עמוקה,… pic.twitter.com/R4LjOSDCG9 — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) August 29, 2025

Netanyahu vowed to continue Israel’s military campaign: “The State of Israel will continue to act with full force until the defeat of Hamas and the return of all the hostages.”

He further said that the footage should cut through misinformation about the war, declaring, “This film should break every decent heart that still beats. It should silence every lie that still circulates.”