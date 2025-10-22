Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Want To Be Nice, But China Has Been Very Rough': Trump On Slapping 155% Tariffs

'Want To Be Nice, But China Has Been Very Rough': Trump On Slapping 155% Tariffs

This aggressive tariff stance comes as part of what is described as Trump's “secondary tariff” approach, targeting nations perceived to be supporting Russia’s war efforts through energy trade.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 07:11 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States will move forward with a sweeping 155 percent tariff on Chinese imports, set to take effect November 1, despite expressing an eagerness to preserve positive relations with Beijing.

During an interaction with news agency ANI, Trump highlighted Washington’s resolve to confront what Trump described as years of one-sided trade practices with China. When asked about imposing tariffs on China, which is now Russia’s leading oil buyer, the US President explained, “Right now, as of November 1st, China will have about 155 percent tariffs put on it. I don’t think it’s sustainable for them.”

'China Has Been Rough To US'

Trump asserted his preference would be to foster mutual goodwill, but pointed to what he called an unfair economic history between the two countries. “I want to be nice to China. But China has been very rough with us over the years because we had presidents that weren’t smart from a business standpoint... They allowed China and every other country to take advantage of us."

He further outlined how his administration has used tariffs as an effective leverage point in trade negotiations, not only with China but with major partners like the European Union, Japan, and South Korea. He framed tariffs as a matter of “national security,” adding, “We’re getting hundreds of billions, even trillions, of dollars paid into the United States… We’ll start paying off debt.” According to Trump, previous deals built on tariffs helped reshape US economic relationships globally.

This aggressive tariff stance comes as part of what is described as Trump's “secondary tariff” approach, targeting nations perceived to be supporting Russia’s war efforts through energy trade.

While India previously faced a 50 percent tariff for importing Russian oil, the latest measures signal a broad escalation towards China, now the foremost importer of Russian crude oil.

When Trump Imposed 100% Tariffs On China 

Reinforcing his position, Trump had earlier unveiled an additional 100 percent tariff on Chinese goods via Truth Social, effective the same day as the existing tariffs. The announcement followed what he characterized as “an extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” by China, referencing a “hostile letter” sent globally.

He revealed the United States would also institute export controls on all critical software from November 1, as part of an expanded effort to safeguard American interests.

According to Trump, China has promised to impose broad export controls on nearly all products, affecting every nation, which he called “absolutely unheard of in International Trade” and described as “a moral disgrace.”

This latest escalation signals a dramatic turn in the global trade landscape, with ripple effects expected across markets and international relations.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 07:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump XI Jinping United STates US Tariffs
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali, But Two Haryana Cities Hit ‘Severe’ AQI
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Election 2025
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Jan Suraaj Candidates 'Forced To Withdraw Nominations', Says Prashant Kishor; Blames BJP
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget