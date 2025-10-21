Afghanistan’s Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, has dismissed Pakistan’s allegations that India is responsible for rising tensions between the two countries. Criticising Pakistan, Yaqoob Mujahid called Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s statement baseless and reaffirmed that Afghanistan will never allow its territory to be used against any nation.

Yaqoob Mujahid stated, “Afghanistan is an independent nation that seeks positive relations with both Pakistan and India. No one can dictate terms to Kabul. Pakistan’s accusations are unfounded and absurd. Our goal is to expand and improve relations, not to create tension.”

Kabul Aims for Good Relations

He added, “We aim to maintain respectful relations with India while also nurturing good ties with Pakistan. Our relations with India are not against Pakistan, nor are our relations with Pakistan at India’s expense.” Regarding a recent meeting in Doha, he noted, “The issue of the Durand Line was not discussed by any party. No country has the right to violate Afghanistan’s sovereignty or compromise its security.”

Warning to Pakistan

Yaqoob Mujahid announced that the next meeting on the Doha Agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan will be held in Turkey, focusing on the implementation of its provisions. He warned, “Afghanistan is committed to fulfilling all terms of the agreement. If Pakistan shirks its responsibilities, problems will arise. Pakistan has previously affirmed its commitments in the presence of both countries.”

He further accused Pakistan of violating Afghan airspace, stating that Afghanistan has decisively responded to any military attacks. Claiming public support for Taliban actions, he said, “If any country attacks us, our people will bravely defend the nation.”