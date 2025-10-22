US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali with a vibrant celebration at the White House on Tuesday, sending heartfelt greetings to the people of India and Indian-Americans across the United States. Before the diya lighting ceremony, Trump claimed he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over call on trade issues.

Reflecting on the enduring ties with India, Trump also praised PM Modi, describing him as “a great person” and “a great friend.” He then shared insights from a recent conversation with PM Modi, emphasising their focus on expanding trade relations and maintaining peace in the region.

“Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India,” Trump said. “I just spoke to your Prime Minister today… we talked about trade, and about peace with Pakistan. Having no war between India and Pakistan is a very, very good thing,” he noted, highlighting the spirit of cooperation driving US-India relations.

#WATCH | Washington DC | US President Donald Trump lights lamps at the White House on the occassion of Diwali



(Source: The White House) pic.twitter.com/fFBTU5KyMl — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

India is yet to confirm the latest claims made by Trump.

FBI's Kash Patel, Vinay Kwatra Attend White House Diwali Celebration

The festive event brought together senior administration officials, diplomats, and distinguished members of the Indian-American community, underscoring the deepening partnership between the two nations.

Among the attendees were FBI Director Kash Patel, ODNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai, Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and Ambassador of the US to India Sergio Gor. Business leaders from the Indian-American community also joined the festivities, reflecting the diaspora’s growing influence on bilateral relations.

The US President further spoke about the spirit of Diwali, emphasising the festival’s message of hope and resilience. As he prepared to light traditional diyas, Trump spoke about the deeper symbolism behind the flames.

“In a few moments, we’ll light the diya as a symbol of faith in the victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil. Diwali reminds us of ancient stories of enemies defeated, obstacles removed, and captives freed,” he said. The President also reflected on the Diya’s flame as a call to “seek wisdom, work with diligence, and express gratitude for our blessings”.

The White House celebration spotlighted Diwali’s growing importance in American culture, serving as a testament to the vibrant Indian diaspora. In Congress, lawmakers continued to recognise this impact as a bipartisan resolution was recently introduced by Raja Krishnamoorthi and Brian Fitzpatrick, honouring the festival's religious and historical significance.

According to a press release, the resolution honours Diwali's cultural, spiritual, and historical significance to over three million Indian-Americans, including Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs. It reflects the growing recognition of the Indian diaspora's contributions to the US.