US to remove additional 25% duty on Indian goods from Feb 7

Washington, Feb 7 (PTI): The US on Saturday said India has committed to stop directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, following which the additional 25 per cent tariffs imposed by America on Indian goods will be removed from February 7.

According to an executive order issued by the White House, India has also committed to a framework with the US to expand defence cooperation over the next 10 years.

"Effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from the warehouse for consumption, on or after 12.01 am eastern standard time on February 7, 2026, products of India imported into the United States shall no longer be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent imposed pursuant to Executive Order 14329," it said.

The US had, in August last year, imposed 25 per cent reciprocal tariffs and additional 25 per cent levy on goods from India over its purchase of Russian crude oil.

If the US Secretary of Commerce finds that India has resumed directly or indirectly importing Russian oil, Trump's team shall recommend "whether and to what extent I should take additional action as to India, including whether I should reimpose the additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent on imports of articles of India," the executive order stated. PTI RR ANZ RUK RUK

