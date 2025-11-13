US Shutdown Nears End As House Sends Bill To Trump’s Desk After 43 Days

After 43 tense days, the longest government shutdown in US history may finally be coming to an end. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted to reopen the government, clearing the final hurdle for a funding bill that had already passed the Senate.

According to the White House, President Donald Trump is set to sign the measure Wednesday night, calling the agreement a “very big victory.”

A Costly Standoff That Left Few Satisfied

Even as relief spreads across Washington, few lawmakers are celebrating. The drawn-out standoff has left both sides frustrated and politically bruised.

Democrats failed to secure the health insurance provisions they had pushed to include in the spending deal. Meanwhile, Republicans, despite holding control in Congress, have faced mounting criticism, with opinion polls and several local election results showing a dip in public support.

The final House vote passed narrowly, 222–209, as Republicans used their slim majority to get the bill across the finish line.

43 Days of Disruption and Uncertainty

The shutdown’s impact was felt nationwide. Federal employees missed multiple paychecks, airport delays grew as security staff shortages worsened, and thousands of families queued up at food banks to make ends meet.

What began as a political standoff over spending priorities soon turned into a crisis of endurance, for both government workers and the millions who rely on public services.

The Battle Over Health Care Funding

At the heart of the deadlock was a dispute over healthcare. Democrats had demanded an extension of an enhanced tax credit—set to expire at year’s end—that helps reduce the cost of health insurance through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. They refused to back a short-term funding bill that excluded the measure.

Republicans, however, argued that healthcare policy was a separate issue that should be addressed later. Ultimately, their position prevailed, though not without significant political and economic fallout.

Lessons From a Shutdown

As the shutdown’s end draws near, even some within the Republican Party have voiced frustration at the toll it took.

“We told you 43 days ago from bitter experience that government shutdowns don’t work,” said Rep. Tom Cole, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “They never achieve the objective that you announce. And guess what? You haven’t achieved that objective yet, and you’re not going to.”