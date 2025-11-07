Passengers flying out of New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and 37 other major US airports should brace for widespread delays and cancellations starting Friday, as the government shutdown continues to disrupt the nation’s air travel network, according to The Associated Press.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday that it will scale back air traffic by 10% at high-volume airports to ease pressure on overworked controllers, many of whom have not been paid since the shutdown began. The measure, officials said, is essential to maintain safety amid mounting strain and staff shortages.

Thousands of Flights and Passengers Affected Nationwide

Aviation analytics firm Cirium estimates that as many as 1,800 flights could be disrupted each day, impacting roughly 268,000 passengers. The cuts will affect airports across more than two dozen states, including major hubs in Atlanta, Denver, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, and San Francisco.

In some of the country’s busiest cities, such as New York, Chicago, and Houston, multiple airports will see flight reductions. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford described the situation as “unprecedented” in his 35-year career, adding:

“We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when early indicators tell us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating.”

Air traffic controllers have already missed one full paycheck and are expected to miss another next week, working long hours, often six days a week with mandatory overtime — to keep operations running.

Airlines Begin Cancelling Flights and Issuing Refunds

Airlines have started informing passengers about the upcoming cancellations. United, Delta, and American Airlines confirmed they will provide refunds to travellers who choose not to fly. United plans to focus its flight cuts on smaller regional routes, while Frontier Airlines has urged customers to book backup tickets to avoid being stranded.

Flight reductions due to weather are common, but shutdown-related cuts could last indefinitely until conditions improve, FAA officials warned. The ongoing shutdown has already left tens of thousands of airport workers, including security personnel and air traffic controllers, without pay, creating a ripple effect across the entire aviation system.

Timing Worsens as Holiday Travel Season Approaches

The timing of the flight cuts couldn’t be more challenging. With Thanksgiving just weeks away, the US is heading into its busiest travel season of the year. Implementing these reductions on short notice poses additional hurdles for airlines operating complex, interconnected networks, potentially leaving passengers scrambling for alternative routes.

According to FlightAware, more than 10,000 flights to or from the United States were delayed last weekend alone, with travellers already enduring long queues at security checkpoints. While major carriers such as United and Delta have said international routes will remain largely unaffected, domestic air travel is expected to face significant disruption.