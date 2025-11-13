Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS sanctions 32 entities, individuals from several countries including India

US sanctions 32 entities, individuals from several countries including India

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Nov 2025 12:00 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Washington, Nov 12 (PTI): The US on Wednesday announced sanctions against 32 entities and individuals from several countries, including India and China for links to Iran's ballistic missile programme.

The US state department said the action is in line with President Donald Trump's efforts to counter Iran's aggressive development of missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons.

The US is today sanctioning 32 entities and individuals based in Iran, China, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, India, and other jurisdictions that operate multiple procurement networks supporting Iran's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) production, it said.

It said the action supports the reimposition of UN sanctions and restrictive measures on Iran in September response to the country's "significant non-performance" of its nuclear commitments.

US Under Secretary of the Treasury (terrorism and financial intelligence) John K Hurley said Iran exploits financial systems across the globe to launder funds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programmes.

"At the direction of President Trump, we are putting maximum pressure on Iran to end its nuclear threat," he said.

"The United States also expects the international community to fully implement UN snapback sanctions on Iran to cut off its access to the global financial system," he added.

The Treasury department linked India-based Farmlane Private Limited (Farmlane) to a United Arab Emirates-based firm named Marco Klinge (Klinge) which allegedly facilitated the procurement of materials like sodium chlorate and sodium perchlorate.

The State Department said the US will continue to use all available means, including sanctions on entities based in third countries, to "expose, disrupt, and counter Iran’s procurement of equipment and items for its ballistic missile and UAV programmes, which jeopardise regional security and international stability." PTI MPB SCY SCY

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Nov 2025 12:15 AM (IST)
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 13 Nov 2025
