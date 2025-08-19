Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Revokes 6,000 International Student Visas For Breaking American Laws

In January, Trump signed an executive order pledging to deport non-citizen college students and others who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, framing the move to combat antisemitism.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The United States Department of State has revoked more than 6,000 international student visas after finding them in violation of American laws, including overstays and criminal offences, BBC News reported.

According to the State Department, about 4,000 of these visas were cancelled after students were found guilty of breaking the law in cases ranging from assault and burglary to driving under the influence (DUI). Another 200–300 visas were revoked under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) 3B, a provision that defines “terrorist activity” broadly as acts that endanger human life or violate US law.

The sweeping cancellations come as part of President Donald Trump’s latest crackdown on higher education and immigration. Since returning to the office this year, Trump has consistently targeted the country’s top universities and tightened rules for foreign students.

Trump's Order To Deport Those Who Participated In Pro-Palestine Protest

In January, he signed an executive order pledging to deport non-citizen college students and others who participated in pro-Palestinian protests, framing the move as part of a campaign to combat antisemitism. By June, his administration suspended scheduling of new student visa interviews and introduced mandatory “social media vetting” for all foreign applicants. Consular officers are now required to examine posts, likes, comments, and shares on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X to assess possible national security risks.

The administration has also slashed federal research funding for universities, arrested and detained several foreign students involved in campus demonstrations, and clashed with elite institutions such as Harvard University. The White House blocked Harvard from enrolling international students earlier this year, prompting the university to accuse the Trump administration of unconstitutional retaliation for resisting its political demands.

The visa cancellations, critics say, are the latest step in a broader policy shift that has raised fears about academic freedom, international collaboration, and the future of global higher education in the US.

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 09:08 AM (IST)
