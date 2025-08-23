Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUncertainty Grows For Pakistani Students In US Amid Extremism Content Reviews

Uncertainty Grows For Pakistani Students In US Amid Extremism Content Reviews

Pakistani students in the US face visa uncertainty as authorities review social media, protests, and minor infractions for extremist content.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Islamabad, Aug 23 (PTI): Pakistani students and other visa holders in the United States are facing growing uncertainty as the Trump administration reviews social media for anti-American or extremist content, reported Dawn on Saturday.

As part of the broader vetting process, US authorities are reviewing social media activity for any signs of hostility toward US citizens, culture, government, or institutions, the report said.

Even minor infractions, political activity, or incomplete documentation could put their stay at risk, added the report.

Incidents of traffic violations and campus protests may be reported to the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), raising alarms among the Pakistani community.

A traffic court judge in northern Virginia informed two Pakistani students recently that the courts are now required to share records of traffic violations with DHS, the report said.

“We were planning to drive to Chicago, but we’ve been advised not to,” said Yunus Khan, a student from Baltimore, Maryland. “We are on visas, and even a minor mistake could lead to revocation.” The Pakistani embassy says it’s monitoring the situation, advising caution in political activities, the report added.

Participating in pro-Palestine protests has made Pakistani students anxious.

“Some of us joined those demonstrations and now we don’t know if we can stay or might face deportation,” said Samina Ali, also from Baltimore.

Mohammad Sajid, a student at George Mason University, said working a part-time job has become difficult.

Pakistanis who received political asylum face even greater concerns.

According to the Pakistan embassy in Washington, between 700,000 to a million Pakistanis live in the United States, most as citizens or long-term residents, the report said.

However, as many do not register officially, exact numbers are unclear.

Pakistan sent 10,988 students to the US in 2024 in comparison to 17,099 from Bangladesh and 16,742 from Nepal. India topped the list with 331,602 students in 2024.

According to Pakistani embassy estimates, the number of Pakistani students has risen to about 12,500 in 2025.

Pakistani authorities in Washington are closely monitoring the situation, emphasising the importance of legal documentation, awareness of rights, and caution in political activity, the report added. PTI SH RD RD RD

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistani Students US Visas US Social Media Review Visas US Visa Uncertainty 2025 Pakistani Community In America Pakistani Students Political Activity
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Complainant Arrested By SIT In Major Twist
Science
'India Will Have Its Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
'Space Station, Pool Of Astronauts': PM Modi's Big Announcement On National Space Day
Entertainment
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
'Do Something Worthwhile': Mouni Roy Hits Back At Troll Mocking Her Looks
Cities
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
1 Killed, 20 Injured As Road Accident Sparks LPG Tanker Explosion In Punjab's Hoshiarpur: VIDEO
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Donald Trump Appoints Sergio Gor as Next U.S. Ambassador to India | ABP NEWS
Maharashtra News: Clash Between Two Groups in Kolhapur Leads to Stone Pelting, Several Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Massive Fire Erupts at Auto Parts Factory in Louisiana, No Casualties Reported | ABP NEWS
Breaking: LPG Tanker Blast in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, 1 Dead, 20 Injured, 10 Homes Damaged | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Public Safety vs. Animal Rights, Heated Debate Erupts on ABP News' Mahadangal' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
17 Years On, Kandhamal’s Wound Remains Open: Justice Eludes Swami Laxmanananda
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget