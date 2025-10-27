Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Navy Helicopter, Fighter Jet Crash Over South China Sea

US Navy Helicopter, Fighter Jet Crash Over South China Sea

According to the Navy, an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 crashed around 2:45 p.m. local time while conducting routine operations.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A US Navy helicopter and fighter jet went down on Sunday during separate routine operations over the South China Sea, with all crew members safely rescued, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet said. An investigation has been launched into both incidents.

According to the Navy, an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 crashed around 2:45 p.m. local time while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Search and rescue teams quickly recovered all three crew members, CNN reported.

About 30 minutes later, at 3:15 pm, an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also went down while carrying out operations from the same carrier. Both pilots successfully ejected and were safely rescued, the Navy said.

South China Sea

The South China Sea, bordered by China and several Southeast Asian nations, remains one of the world’s most contested waterways. Despite an international court ruling rejecting its expansive claims, Beijing continues to assert ownership over nearly the entire sea and has built military installations on disputed reefs and islands.

US Navy operations in the region are part of Washington’s broader strategy to ensure freedom of navigation and counter China’s growing maritime influence.

The twin crashes occurred as President Donald Trump tours Asia, with an expected meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focused primarily on trade. The incidents come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the two nations have reached a preliminary trade framework to ease recent friction.

The Navy has faced a series of recent mishaps, including the loss of two Super Hornet jets in the Red Sea earlier this year. Each F/A-18 fighter jet costs over $60 million, the Navy said. The USS Nimitz, the oldest active US aircraft carrier, is scheduled for retirement next year.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 07:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
South CHina Sea US Fighter Jet Crash US Navy Helicopter Crash
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
'100% Tariffs Off The Table': China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
World
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Strengthening Ties With Pakistan Won’t Undermine Partnership With India: US State Secretary Rubio
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget