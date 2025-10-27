US Navy Helicopter, Fighter Jet Crash Over South China Sea

A US Navy helicopter and fighter jet went down on Sunday during separate routine operations over the South China Sea, with all crew members safely rescued, the Navy’s Pacific Fleet said. An investigation has been launched into both incidents.

According to the Navy, an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter from the “Battle Cats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 crashed around 2:45 p.m. local time while conducting routine operations from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz. Search and rescue teams quickly recovered all three crew members, CNN reported.

About 30 minutes later, at 3:15 pm, an F/A-18F Super Hornet from the “Fighting Redcocks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 22 also went down while carrying out operations from the same carrier. Both pilots successfully ejected and were safely rescued, the Navy said.

South China Sea

The South China Sea, bordered by China and several Southeast Asian nations, remains one of the world’s most contested waterways. Despite an international court ruling rejecting its expansive claims, Beijing continues to assert ownership over nearly the entire sea and has built military installations on disputed reefs and islands.

US Navy operations in the region are part of Washington’s broader strategy to ensure freedom of navigation and counter China’s growing maritime influence.

The twin crashes occurred as President Donald Trump tours Asia, with an expected meeting this week with Chinese President Xi Jinping, focused primarily on trade. The incidents come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Beijing, though Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Sunday that the two nations have reached a preliminary trade framework to ease recent friction.

The Navy has faced a series of recent mishaps, including the loss of two Super Hornet jets in the Red Sea earlier this year. Each F/A-18 fighter jet costs over $60 million, the Navy said. The USS Nimitz, the oldest active US aircraft carrier, is scheduled for retirement next year.