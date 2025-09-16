US Military Strikes Another Venezuelan Vessel Carrying Drugs, 3 'Narcoterrorists' Killed: Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the US military carried out a strike on what he described as a Venezuelan drug cartel vessel heading toward the United States. The attack, which Trump said took place in international waters, marks the second strike of its kind in recent weeks.

Three "narcoterrorists" were killed in the strike. However, Trump did not provide evidence for his claim that the boat was carrying narcotics.

“This morning, on my Orders, U.S. Military Forces conducted a SECOND Kinetic Strike against positively identified, extraordinarily violent drug trafficking cartels and narcoterrorists in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He added that cartels “pose a threat to U.S. national security, foreign policy, and vital U.S. interests.”

"The strike occurred while these confirmed narcoterrorists from Venezuela were in International Waters transporting illegal narcotics headed to the US," he added.

He further warned the drug transporters, saying "BE WARNED — IF YOU ARE TRANSPORTING DRUGS THAT CAN KILL AMERICANS, WE ARE HUNTING YOU! The illicit activities by these cartels have wrought DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCES ON AMERICAN COMMUNITIES FOR DECADES, killing millions of American Citizens. NO LONGER."

The post included a 30-second video labelled “Unclassified,” showing a vessel erupting in flames after an explosion.

According to news agency Reuters, Trump later doubled down, saying, “we have proof, all you have to do is look at the cargo that was ... spattered all over the ocean, big bags of cocaine and fentanyl.”

Growing US Military Presence

The strike comes amid a significant US military buildup in the Caribbean. Over the weekend, five F-35 fighter jets landed in Puerto Rico, part of a deployment that includes 10 stealth aircraft, at least seven warships, and a nuclear-powered submarine.

Speaking with reporters Monday, Trump suggested the campaign could expand beyond maritime operations. “When they come by land, we’re going to be stopping them the same way we stopped the boats. But maybe by talking about it a little bit, it won’t happen,” he said.

Earlier this month, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told sailors and Marines off Puerto Rico that their mission was not a drill but a front-line counter-narcotics operation. On Monday, he escalated his message on X, writing: “We will track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere — at the times and places of our choosing.”

Narco-terrorists are enemies of the United States — actively bringing death to our shores.



We will stop at nothing to defend our homeland and our citizens.



We will track them, kill them, and dismantle their networks throughout our hemisphere — at the times and places of our… https://t.co/abOWXe2afE — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) September 15, 2025

Trump has also directed the Pentagon to rebrand itself as the Department of War, a move that would require congressional approval and change Hegseth’s title to “Secretary of War.”

Venezuela Pushes Back

Tensions between Washington and Caracas continue to intensify. Only hours before Trump’s announcement, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro accused the US of “aggression” and said communications between the two governments had largely broken down.

The strike follows a similar attack on September 2, which killed 11 people aboard another boat the US claimed was operated by members of Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang. The Pentagon has not disclosed what drugs or weapons that vessel carried, or which weapons the US used in the operation.

US officials speaking anonymously told Reuters that the September 2 boat appeared to be turning around when it was struck, raising questions among some legal experts about the mission’s legality. At the time, Trump shared a video of the blast, which a Venezuelan official suggested was AI-generated.

Venezuela has maintained none of those killed belonged to Tren de Aragua, claiming instead that the US is using such strikes as a cover to undermine Maduro’s rule. Last month, Washington doubled its reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest to $50 million, citing his alleged ties to drug trafficking and organized crime.





