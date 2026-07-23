US Attacks Iran For 12th Night, Tehran Claims Kuwait Strikes As Red Sea Tensions Rise

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US forces launched twelfth consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

Iran claimed hitting US bases in Kuwait in retaliation.

Yemen's Houthis attacked Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea.

US launches 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

A US-Iran ceasefire deal fell apart on July 8

Yemen's Houthis attack Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea, say the tankers violated a naval blockade

Trump admin announces historic US-Saudi Arabic nuclear energy deal

Iran says it hit US baes in Kuwait

Iran has carried out strikes on US targets in Kuwait, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday.

Fars cited Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) as saying that they had attacked Udairi landing zone in northwestern Kuwait, as well as the Ali Al Salem air base that lies nearly 60 kilometers (37.3 miles) west of Kuwait City.

Meanwhile, the Iranian army said that it had attacked the Arifjan base in the south and also the Doha base near the Kuwaiti capital.

US forces complete 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

US Central Command, or CENTCOM, says American forces have completed another round of strikes against Iran.

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted Iranian maritime capabilities, missile and drone storage facilities, coastal surveillance sites and air defense assets. The US military said the strikes were aimed at further reducing Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping and civilian mariners.

The latest operation comes as Washington continues both its air campaign and naval blockade against Iran. CENTCOM said US forces have redirected nine commercial vessels and disabled one ship in recent weeks to prevent traffic to and from Iranian ports.

The US military also said that more than 50,000 American service members are currently deployed across the Middle East and remain on high alert as tensions with Tehran continue.

READ: US and Saudi Arabia reach historic nuclear energy deal

The United States said on Wednesday it had signed a civilian nuclear cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia, alongside a separate bilateral safeguards pact.

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright signed the agreements with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman.

Yemen's Houthis says they targeted Saudi oil tankers in Red Sea

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement says it has targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, escalating tensions around one of the world's key energy shipping routes.

The group identified the vessels as the Encelia and Layla, saying they were attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles for allegedly violating a Houthi naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, announced earlier this week.

A maritime security source told Reuters, the Saudi-flagged tanker Encelia sent a distress call after reporting it had been hit by a missile and caught fire near the Saudi port of Jizan.

Maritime security firm Vanguard and the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) also reported a tanker being struck by an unidentified projectile in the same area, causing a fire onboard. No casualties have been reported.

According to UKMTO, the ship’s master reported the incident approximately 70 nautical miles (130 kilometers) south-west of Al-Shuqaiq, Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis also claimed to have targeted a second vessel, Layla, though that report has not been independently confirmed.

The attack comes days after the Houthis announced a blockade of Saudi ports in the Red Sea, raising concerns about disruptions to global energy supplies. Ship-tracking data showed several tankers changing course on Wednesday following Houthi warnings to avoid Saudi ports.

US launches 12th consecutive night of strikes on Iran

The US military says it has begun a 12th consecutive night of strikes against Iran, as the conflict shows no sign of easing.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), said the strikes aimed to reduce further Iran’s ability to threaten ships in regional waters amid tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The announcement came as US President Donald Trump escalated his rhetoric toward Tehran, warning that the United States would respond directly to any new attacks on vessels in the strategic waterway.

Trump said the US would destroy one bridge or power plant for every Iranian attack on a ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments underline a growing focus on civilian and economic infrastructure as both sides continue to expand their military campaign around one of the world's most important energy and shipping routes.

The US military has launched a 12th straight night of strikes on Iran as tensions continue to escalate.

Meanwhile, the US and Saudi Arabia have signed a civilian nuclear cooperation pact, accompanied by a separate bilateral safeguards agreement, US officials said.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.