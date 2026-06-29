'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha

Technical teams tasked with implementing the initial agreement between the United States and Iran are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

According to the source, communication channels established to prevent further escalation remain operational, while technical-level negotiations are set to continue.

The planned talks come after a weekend of intense military exchanges that threatened to derail efforts to secure a permanent end to the conflict.

Strait Of Hormuz: Point Of Escalation

The latest escalation was triggered by attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian oversight, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks as it sought to maintain control over the strategic shipping lane.

Disagreements over key provisions of the interim agreement, including the future management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, intensified after Iran targeted commercial vessels transiting the waterway.

In response to what it described as Iran's "continued aggression" against international shipping, the United States carried out strikes on multiple targets across Iran. Hours later, Bahrain and Kuwait also came under Iranian attack.

Tehran warned that it would bring negotiations to a "complete halt" if Washington continued its military operations.

Trump Warns Iran

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, warned that "there may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started."

At the centre of the dispute is the control of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains remains under its authority under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United States.

The establishment of a new UN-backed shipping route near Oman for vessels entering and exiting the Gulf led to an increase in maritime traffic through the strait last week. Iran, however, rejected the alternative route and responded militarily, viewing it as a challenge to its authority over the waterway.

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Following the weekend's hostilities, several reports cited US officials as saying that Washington and Tehran had agreed to pause military action and continue negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

However, fresh uncertainty emerged after senior Iranian official and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied reports that technical talks had been scheduled in Doha.