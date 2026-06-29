Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorld'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha

'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha

US President Donald Trump said that Iran has requested a meeting, which now scheduled for Tuesday in Doha. Tehran Denies Technical Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Dispute.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 29 Jun 2026 05:54 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran has reqested for a meeting and that will take place on Tuesday in Qatar’s capital Doha. 

“Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in all caps.

This announcement contradicts with the Iran's announcement that there will be no technical teams meetings in the coming days to discuss the implementation of the deal between the two countries to end their war.

“No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says, quoted by state TV, referring to the Iranian week, which ends on Friday.

Also Read: 'No Official Participation': India Rejects Reports Of Track-2 Dialogue With Pakistan

What Technical Team Tasked With?

Technical teams tasked with implementing the initial agreement between the United States and Iran are expected to meet in Doha in the coming days, a source familiar with the discussions told NBC News.

According to the source, communication channels established to prevent further escalation remain operational, while technical-level negotiations are set to continue.

The planned talks come after a weekend of intense military exchanges that threatened to derail efforts to secure a permanent end to the conflict.

Strait Of Hormuz: Point Of Escalation

The latest escalation was triggered by attempts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without Iranian oversight, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory attacks as it sought to maintain control over the strategic shipping lane.

Disagreements over key provisions of the interim agreement, including the future management of the Strait of Hormuz and the release of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets, intensified after Iran targeted commercial vessels transiting the waterway.

In response to what it described as Iran's "continued aggression" against international shipping, the United States carried out strikes on multiple targets across Iran. Hours later, Bahrain and Kuwait also came under Iranian attack.

Tehran warned that it would bring negotiations to a "complete halt" if Washington continued its military operations.

Trump Warns Iran

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, warned that "there may come a point when we are no longer able to be reasonable, and will be forced to militarily complete the job that we very successfully started."

At the centre of the dispute is the control of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran maintains remains under its authority under the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the United States.

The establishment of a new UN-backed shipping route near Oman for vessels entering and exiting the Gulf led to an increase in maritime traffic through the strait last week. Iran, however, rejected the alternative route and responded militarily, viewing it as a challenge to its authority over the waterway.

Also Read: Delhi EV Policy 2026: New Rules Come Into Effect From July 1. Here's What We Know

Following the weekend's hostilities, several reports cited US officials as saying that Washington and Tehran had agreed to pause military action and continue negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.

However, fresh uncertainty emerged after senior Iranian official and Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denied reports that technical talks had been scheduled in Doha.

Before You Go

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 29 Jun 2026 05:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Breaking News ABP Live TRUMP US Iran War LIVE Updates US Iran Peace Deal US Iran Deal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha
'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha
World
PM Modi Honoured At Seychelles National Day, Boosts India-Seychelles Ties
PM Modi Honoured At Seychelles National Day, Boosts India-Seychelles Ties
World
Protests Continue In Serbia After President Vucic Says He Will Step Down
Protests Continue In Serbia After President Vucic Says He Will Step Down
World
Indian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar
Indian Humanitarian Aid Reaches Earthquake-Hit Venezuela, Says MEA Jaishankar
Advertisement

Videos

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: Probe Deepens as Evidence Trail Reaches Banks, Trust Under Fresh Scrutiny
Ayodhya Donation Probe: New CCTV Footage, Trust Questions, and Expanding Investigation Raise Fresh Concerns
Punjab Sacrilege Law Row: Akal Takht Gives Mann Government One-Month Deadline to Amend Controversial Bill
Breaking: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust Calls Early Meeting as Restructuring and Leadership Changes Come Under Focus
Ayodhya Donation Probe: Gopal Rao’s Presence at Ram Lalla Aarti Sparks Fresh Questions Amid SIT Investigation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget