'Iran Requested Meeting': Trump Says High-Level Talks To Be Held Tomorrow In Doha
US President Donald Trump said that Iran has requested a meeting, which now scheduled for Tuesday in Doha. Tehran Denies Technical Talks Amid Strait of Hormuz Dispute.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran has reqested for a meeting and that will take place on Tuesday in Qatar’s capital Doha.
“Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social in all caps.
This announcement contradicts with the Iran's announcement that there will be no technical teams meetings in the coming days to discuss the implementation of the deal between the two countries to end their war.
“No technical meetings of the working groups are planned for this week,” Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi says, quoted by state TV, referring to the Iranian week, which ends on Friday.
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