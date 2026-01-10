Renee Good was a 37-year-old activist and mother of three who was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Activist Renee Good Killed By ICE Officer As Protests Erupt Nationwide In US
Renee Good was shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in a residential neighbourhood of Minneapolis.
The fatal shooting of activist Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis has triggered widespread protests and intensified tensions between federal and state authorities. Civil liberties and migrant-rights groups have called for nationwide demonstrations, with more than 1,000 protest events planned across the United States over the weekend. Good was shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in a residential neighbourhood of Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security had earlier deployed nearly 2,000 federal officers to the city, describing it as the largest operation ever undertaken by the agency.
Governor Criticises Deployment
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticised the deployment as reckless, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed the federal government’s account of the incident. Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claimed Good was attempting to ram her vehicle into an ICE officer and described the shooting as an act of self-defence. However, bystander and body-camera footage cited by local authorities appears to contradict those claims, showing Good speaking calmly moments before she was shot while driving away from the officer.
Incident Sparks Large Protests
The incident has sparked large protests in Minneapolis and other cities, including Portland, Oregon, where a separate shooting involving a US Border Patrol agent further escalated public anger. Demonstrations under the banner “ICE Out For Good” are being organised by groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn Civic Action, Voto Latino and Indivisible. Minnesota and Hennepin County authorities have launched a separate criminal investigation into the shooting, independent of a federal probe led by the FBI.
Move Draws Objections From Administration
The move has drawn objections from senior Trump administration officials, who argue that state prosecutors may lack jurisdiction over federal officers, a claim disputed by legal experts. The case has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over immigration enforcement, federal authority and police accountability.
