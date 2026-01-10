Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldMinneapolis Activist Renee Good Killed By ICE Officer As Protests Erupt Nationwide In US

Minneapolis Activist Renee Good Killed By ICE Officer As Protests Erupt Nationwide In US

Renee Good was shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in a residential neighbourhood of Minneapolis.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The fatal shooting of activist Renee Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis has triggered widespread protests and intensified tensions between federal and state authorities. Civil liberties and migrant-rights groups have called for nationwide demonstrations, with more than 1,000 protest events planned across the United States over the weekend. Good was shot on Wednesday during an ICE operation in a residential neighbourhood of Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security had earlier deployed nearly 2,000 federal officers to the city, describing it as the largest operation ever undertaken by the agency.

Governor Criticises Deployment  

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticised the deployment as reckless, while Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disputed the federal government’s account of the incident. Federal officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, claimed Good was attempting to ram her vehicle into an ICE officer and described the shooting as an act of self-defence. However, bystander and body-camera footage cited by local authorities appears to contradict those claims, showing Good speaking calmly moments before she was shot while driving away from the officer.

Incident Sparks Large Protests  

The incident has sparked large protests in Minneapolis and other cities, including Portland, Oregon, where a separate shooting involving a US Border Patrol agent further escalated public anger. Demonstrations under the banner “ICE Out For Good” are being organised by groups such as the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn Civic Action, Voto Latino and Indivisible. Minnesota and Hennepin County authorities have launched a separate criminal investigation into the shooting, independent of a federal probe led by the FBI.

Move Draws Objections From Administration

The move has drawn objections from senior Trump administration officials, who argue that state prosecutors may lack jurisdiction over federal officers, a claim disputed by legal experts. The case has become a flashpoint in the broader debate over immigration enforcement, federal authority and police accountability.

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Renee Good and why was she shot?

Renee Good was a 37-year-old activist and mother of three who was fatally shot by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis.

What has been the reaction to the shooting of Renee Good?

The shooting has triggered widespread protests and intensified tensions between federal and state authorities. Over 1,000 protest events were planned nationwide.

What is the controversy surrounding the ICE operation in Minneapolis?

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz criticized the deployment of nearly 2,000 federal officers as reckless. The federal government claims Good attempted to ram an officer, but local authorities cite footage suggesting otherwise.

What investigations are underway regarding the shooting?

Minnesota and Hennepin County authorities have launched a separate criminal investigation into the shooting, independent of a federal probe led by the FBI.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Minneapolis Activist
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget